Details emerge about Alabama’s alleged role in fatal shooting

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was arrested Sunday on a capital murder charge stemming from a shooting in Tuscaloosa, and we now know more about his alleged role in the fatal incident.

According to police filings that were obtained by TMZ , Miles admitted to providing a 20-year-old man named Michael Davis with the handgun that was used to shoot and kill a woman near the University of Alabama campus over the weekend.

Police said Davis shot at the victim, 23-year-old Jamea Harris, while she was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle on a popular stretch of road near campus. Witnesses identified Davis as the shooter, and authorities say there is surveillance footage that can prove it.

Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said Sunday that the motive appears to be “a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip.”

Harris’ mother, DeCarla Cotton, took to Facebook on Sunday and commented on a story about Miles’ arrest. She alleged that her daughter was shot and killed because she tried to ignore Miles.

“Took my baby life because she wouldn’t talk to him!!!!” Cotton wrote, via Ryan Gaydos of FOX News .

Miles has been dismissed from the Alabama basketball team. He appeared in 30 games for the Crimson Tide last year, averaging 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game. He had appeared in six games this season, and had just been ruled out for the year Saturday due to an ankle injury. Despite that, he was on the bench with teammates during Saturday’s blowout win over LSU.

