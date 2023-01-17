The best places to work in Boston
Glassdoor’s ranking of the 100 best places to work in 2023 is out and 10 Massachusetts-based companies have made the roundup. The annual list is built based on feedback from employees on their jobs, work environments, and employers over the last year.
Here are the Bay State companies that made the top 10 :
Meet the other 96 companies here .
- No. 3 — Bain & Company , Boston, MA
- No. 6 — Mathworks , Natick, MA
- No. 7 — Boston Consulting Group , Boston, MA
