Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin
Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
Player to Watch: Robby Fabbri Leads Detroit Red Wings Against Philadelphia Flyers
The Detroit Red Wings return home after going 1-1-1 out west and they will take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at 7:00 PM. This is the Wings’ first matchup of three against the Flyers this season. Last season the Red Wings went 3-0-0 against Philadelphia and outscored them 16-8.
Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi is day-to-day following injury
During Thursday night’s game against the Las Vegas Knights, Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi was forced to leave the game early after suffering what was later described as a “lower-body” injury. Bertuzzi played the first two periods but was unable to play during the third period after suffering the injury. There was never any point during the first two periods that Bertuzzi took a big hit, so the injury was a bit of a mystery. On Saturday, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde gave a promising update on Bertuzzi.
A confident Charlie McAvoy is driving Bruins’ scoring surge from the blue line
"We're starting to see the dynamic McAvoy that we've seen for years." Charlie McAvoy leaves his fingerprints on just about every Bruins game. His active stick, hockey IQ, and stout frame make him a defensive equalizer. He can shift the momentum of a contest by way of a thunderous check.
Detroit Lions linked to free agent CB Cameron Sutton
The 2022 Detroit Lions got off to an abysmal 1-6 start before they flipped the switch and won eight of their final ten games to finish the season with a 9-8 record. Unfortunately, nine wins were not enough to make the NFL Playoffs, and if the Lions want to be there in 2023, they are going to have to improve their roster. This is especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. One position the Lions need to improve is cornerback, and they have been linked to CB Cameron Sutton of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
RECAP: Red Wings Fall Short of Franchise History, Lose to Flyers 2-1
The Detroit Red Wings missed the chance to make franchise history on Saturday, losing 2-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers and ending their three-game win streak over the Flyers. The Flyers and Red Wings have been playing against each other since 1967, and in that time, Detroit has never won four regular-season games in a row against the Flyers.
Detroit Red Wings’ latest offer to Dylan Larkin ‘not received well’
Dylan Larkin who is now 26, is now in the final year of his five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Larkin has made it pretty clear that he wants to continue playing for the Red Wings past his current contract, but according to a report from David Pagnotta, there is a ‘sizeable gap’ in contract negotiations between the two sides. There is no question about it that both Larkin and the Red Wings would like to continue their marriage, but for that to happen, they will have to come to an agreement.
Dan Campbell sets NFL record with 2022 Detroit Lions
When it comes to going for it on fourth down, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not remotely scared. “I would like to believe the aggressive nature will stay, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it will show up on fourth downs all of the time,” Campbell said back in December. “That can show up on first and second down on some different things that we do. But I think – there again, if the timing is right and it’s one of those things that you really feel strongly about with your players and the play, the schemes, yeah, you do it.”
Gridiron Heroes: The Detroit Lions official fight song [Video]
If you have ever been to a Detroit Lions football game, you are almost certainly familiar with the song that is belted out whenever they score. That song, of course, is “Gridiron Heroes,” and it is sung enthusiastically by Theo Spight. For quite a while, there has been a low-quality version of “Gridiron Heroes” floating around on YouTube, but it was kind of tough to hear. Well, that problem has been solved as Spight himself has recorded and uploaded a clean version so that you can listen to it whenever you choose to do so.
Detroit Tigers Jung, Perez ranked as top-10 2B prospects
The Detroit Tigers farm system isn't really much to write home about. With only one prospect ranked in Baseball America's Top-100 prospects, President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris is tasked with rebuilding (though we're not saying it) the rebuild; a rebuild that began in 2017. However, according to MLB.com's Jim Callis, Jace Jung and Wenceel Perez are top-10 prospects as second basemen.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings are coming off a solid victory over the Vegas Golden Knights and now look to continue their success against the Philadelphia Flyers. Our player to watch tonight is Robby Fabbri. Why it matters. Red Wings are looking to get back on track and build in the...
RECAP: Bulls blow out Detroit Pistons in Paris, 126-108
The Detroit Pistons struggled on both ends of the floor as they were defeated by the Chicago Bulls 126-108 at the Accor Arena in Paris. The Pistons are now 12-36, owning the worst winning percentage in the Eastern Conference and second-worst in the NBA. The teams with the three worst winning percentages in the NBA will have an equal 14% chance of landing the top pick in the 2023 draft lottery.
Detroit Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears poached by Cardinals
Who will be the new Detroit Lions director of college scouting?. Earlier this week, we passed along a report that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has notified NFL teams that he is taking his hat out of the ring when it comes to potential head coaching jobs. This is obviously amazing news for the Lions as Johnson is already one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL. But, according to reports, the Lions will not go completely unscathed this offseason as the Arizona Cardinals have poached one of their long-time staff members.
Alex Anzalone has perfect analogy for Detroit Lions’ defensive turnaround
What analogy did Alex Anzalone make about the Lions’ defense?. When we look back at the Detroit Lions 2022 season, we will remember their slow start as they went just 1-6 in their first seven games, but, we will definitely remember the final ten games as they went 8-2 in those games. Possibly the biggest reason why the Lions won eight of their final ten games of the season is that their defense turned things around in a big way. LB Alex Anzalone recently spoke about the defensive turnaround, and he had a great analogy to describe it.
Lions HC Dan Campbell ranks high in Win Probability Added in 2022
Prior to the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, there was a lot of hype for the Detroit Lions. After all, they had been featured on HBO's Hard Knocks, and head coach Dan Campbell and others on the team made quite the impression. Unfortunately, the Lions got off to a rough start, and there were people out there calling for Campbell to be fired. But, as we know, the Lions won eight of their final ten games, and they came just one win short of making the playoffs. Campbell's coaching decisions were a big reason why the Lions finished strong.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0