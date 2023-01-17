ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Growing Brivaracetam’s Potential Through the Adaptive, Dose-Finding EXPAND Study

The trial’s 2-stage design seeks to answer questions about the dosing and efficacy of brivaracetam, a previously approved agent for partial-onset seizures in patients with childhood absence epilepsy and juvenile absence epilepsy. Thomas Bast, MD, PhD. BRIVARACETAM (BRIVIACT; UCB), an FDA-approved therapy for pediatric patients with partial-onset seizures, is...
COVID-19 Vaccine and Potential Stroke Concern, Associations Between AEDs and Incident Parkinson, FDA Accepts sBLA for DaxibolinumtoxinA

Neurology News Network for the week ending January 21, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. Recently, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a joint statement claiming that the agencies were assessing data regarding Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine bivalent increases the risk of ischemic stroke in elders. "CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), a near real-time surveillance system, met the statistical criteria to prompt additional investigation into whether there was a safety concern for ischemic stroke in people ages 65 and older who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent," the CDC/FDA statement read. "Rapid-response investigation of the signal in the VSD raised a question of whether people 65 and older who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent were more likely to have an ischemic stroke in the 21 days following vaccination compared with days 22-42 following vaccination." On the CDC website, they also said government agencies use various monitoring systems to detect possible safety signals for vaccines. They will investigate further when appropriate. “Often these safety systems detect signals that could be due to factors other than the vaccine itself,” the website read.
NeurologyLive® Friday 5 — January 20, 2023

Take 5 minutes to catch up on NeurologyLive®'s highlights from the week ending January 20, 2023. Welcome to NeurologyLive®'s Friday 5! Every week, the staff compiles 5 highlights of NeurologyLive®'s widespread coverage in neurology, ranging from newsworthy study findings and FDA action to expert interviews and peer-to-peer panel discussions.
Aβ Protofibril Elimination in Alzheimer Disease

One model of AD suggests that Aβ pathophysiology triggers downstream molecular pathways, including tauopathy, which lead to cortical neurodegeneration, and cognitive decline is further attributed to the associated neurocortical Aβ plaques. Jennifer S. Sun, PhD. ALZHEIMER DISEASE (AD) IS A progressive and incurable neurodegenerative disease that compromises cognitive...
Endovascular Brain-Computer Interface Implant Shows Feasibility, Safety in Treating Upper-Limb Paralysis

After a 12-month period, patients were able to use the implant for routine digital activities, such as texting, emailing, personal finance, online shopping, and communication of care needs. Bruce Campbell, MD. Findings from the SWITCH study (NCT03834857), the first in-human trial assessing an endovascular brain-computer interface (BCI) implant, showed a...

