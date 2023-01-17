Neurology News Network for the week ending January 21, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. Recently, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a joint statement claiming that the agencies were assessing data regarding Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine bivalent increases the risk of ischemic stroke in elders. "CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), a near real-time surveillance system, met the statistical criteria to prompt additional investigation into whether there was a safety concern for ischemic stroke in people ages 65 and older who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent," the CDC/FDA statement read. "Rapid-response investigation of the signal in the VSD raised a question of whether people 65 and older who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent were more likely to have an ischemic stroke in the 21 days following vaccination compared with days 22-42 following vaccination." On the CDC website, they also said government agencies use various monitoring systems to detect possible safety signals for vaccines. They will investigate further when appropriate. “Often these safety systems detect signals that could be due to factors other than the vaccine itself,” the website read.

