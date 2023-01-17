ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WCNC

Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson decides where he will coach in 2023

In case you have not been following along, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been arguably the hottest name in the league’s head coaching vacancies. In fact, on Tuesday, DraftKings released their updated odds, and Johnson was listed as the favorite for two different head coaching openings. According to reports, Johnson has decided where he will coach in 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
Detroit Sports Nation

PFF suggests 1 free agent the Detroit Lions must sign

The Detroit Lions may have won eight of their final ten football games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022, but if you think GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are even remotely satisfied, you are mistaken. In fact, during a recent interview, Holmes said that as early as the plane ride back home from Green Bay following the Lions’ Week 18 win over the Packers, he was already excited about adding players during the offseason.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions players react to Ben Johnson breaking news

In case you missed it, some HUGE breaking news surfaced on Tuesday night as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson reportedly told NFL teams looking for a head coach that he is taking his hat out of the ring and that he plans to remain with the Lions. This is obviously great news for the Lions and their fans as Johnson is one of the top offensive minds in the NFL. Following the news, some Lions’ players reacted to Johnson returning for the 2023 season.
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
Athlon Sports

Look: Kurt Warner Has Clear Message For NFL Fans

Before you go spreading thoughts about the quick-turning NFL coaching carousel, Kurt Warner wants you to know something.  The former NFL quarterback is pleading with fans to stop calling for coaches to be fired after they've carried their team to the playoffs. "Few things irritate me more ...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

