In case you missed it, some HUGE breaking news surfaced on Tuesday night as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson reportedly told NFL teams looking for a head coach that he is taking his hat out of the ring and that he plans to remain with the Lions. This is obviously great news for the Lions and their fans as Johnson is one of the top offensive minds in the NFL. Following the news, some Lions’ players reacted to Johnson returning for the 2023 season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO