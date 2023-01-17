ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bigislandgazette.com

Governor Declares 6th Emergency Relief Period, Relieving Food Insecurity

Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits, in keeping with ongoing federal COVID relief efforts. The emergency proclamation continues through the next sixty days, However, the federal government passed the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act and established that the Emergency Allotments for the benefit month of February 2023 will be the last month for the SNAP Emergency Allotments.
HAWAII STATE
Military.com

Air Force Returns Land Used for Apollo Program to State of Hawaii

More than 300 acres of land on Molokai once used by the federal government to support Apollo space missions have been returned to the state after a years-long decommissioning. The 363-acre parcel, owned by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and long leased to the U.S. Air Force, is expected to be made available to DHHL beneficiaries, most likely for ranching and possibly farming.
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands gets back 363 acres on Molokaʻi from military

In a move that Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green called “long overdue,” the U.S. Air Force is returning more than 363 acres on Molakaʻi to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. “We hope this right-sizing of our footprint will in some small way contribute to the realization of vision that you and the residents of the island have for Molokaʻi,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
HAWAII STATE
beckersasc.com

Hawaii physician to keep $205K in Medicaid funds after state's attempt to recoup

Hawaii's state Supreme Court ruled that Frederick Nitta, MD, of Hilo, Hawaii, is allowed to keep $205,000 in enhanced Medicaid payments, despite state officials' attempts to recoup the funds, the American Medical Association said Jan. 18. Dr. Nitta, an obstetrician-gynecologist, provided primary care services for patients in rural areas 60...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Conservation-based summer program accepting applicants on Kaua‘i

Kupu, a leading conservation and youth education nonprofit in the State of Hawai‘i, is preparing to host its 2023 Hawai‘i Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program. The program offers an intensive hands-on experience in the world of conservation on Kauaʻi, Molokaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island, according to Kupu organizers.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Longtime Hawaii Politician Ron Menor Has Died

Ron Menor, a longtime Hawaii politician who brought decades of “passionate service” to elected seats in the Legislature and Honolulu City Council, has died. He was 67. Gov. Josh Green announced the news Tuesday evening, saying that Menor died a day earlier following an “unexpected medical emergency.”
HONOLULU, HI
AMA

Ob-gyn can keep $205,000 in Medicaid pay that state tried to recoup

A Hawaii ob-gyn who also provided primary care services to patients in an underserved area is entitled to retain the $205,000 in enhanced Medicaid payments the government was trying to recoup from him, the state supreme court has ruled. Your Powerful Ally. The AMA helps physicians build a better future...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 19, 2022

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world,...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Southwest Hawaii Vacation Risk | Pilot Strike Warning + $1B Problems

We are getting emails and messages asking the same question. Should we book a Southwest Airlines Hawaii now, given several uncertainties? Our answer is below, but first, the issues that could influence your decision. Also, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed our fall flights with Southwest, as you can read about in this Southwest Hawaii review. But would we jump on a Hawaii flight with them right now?
HAWAII STATE

