On Good Things Utah this morning – Surae welcomed a new member to her family over the weekend! Margaret Milly Brown was our Pet of the Week from Salt Lake County Animal Services last week and Surae fell in love and asked to adopt the three year old toy poodle on the spot! She surprised her kids by putting the new dog in the back yard and took them outside to all meet. We are sharing all the pictures and video.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO