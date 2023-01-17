ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

How Zerorez is throwing back prices to days of old

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — You heard that right, Zerorez is throwing back prices to way back when! You can get 3 Rooms cleaned for just $89.95 in their “Retro Special”!. Zerorez has been cleaning carpets in SLC for nearly 20 years and they’ve...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

On-Demand Snow Removal launches in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An on-demand snow removal service is expanding into the Salt Lake City area, giving homeowners alike a hassle-free way to clear driveways and sidewalks. The service launches locally this week through the GreenPal app, a Nashville-based company that expanded lawncare service to Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Air fryer magic: Simple, convenient, and delicious meals in minutes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Save time and enjoy the convenience of cooking with one, simple machine. Look no further than the air fryer! Producer, Savvy, says it is a staple in her kitchen, and can attest to the versatility and convenience of this appliance. And no need to worry if you’re not a seasoned chef, anyone can use an air fryer to make delicious meals.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Use Your Grief Experiences to Find Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah)—Grief comes in many different forms and it’s common to feel lost throughout all the hardships that life throws your way. Lexie Dopp is the Founder of LEFA Collective, and she is using her experiences with grief to help others reclaim their lives after being faced with adversity.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Surae adopts a new furry family member

On Good Things Utah this morning – Surae welcomed a new member to her family over the weekend! Margaret Milly Brown was our Pet of the Week from Salt Lake County Animal Services last week and Surae fell in love and asked to adopt the three year old toy poodle on the spot! She surprised her kids by putting the new dog in the back yard and took them outside to all meet. We are sharing all the pictures and video.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

High Protein Orange Creamsicle Dip

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) –Parties can be full of unhealthy food, but Amy Roskelley has the solution for you with a high protein orange creamsicle dip. It’s a perfect way to mix orange and protein to make a sweet dip that every guest will enjoy. Amy Roskelley provides other healthy recipes and weight loss ideas on her Instagram.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Walgreens Removes Limits on Children's Fever Medication

Both Walgreens and CVS had imposed limits on fever medication purchasing, Walgreens takes the limits back. Walgreens Removes Limits on Children’s Fever Medication. Both Walgreens and CVS had imposed limits on fever medication purchasing, Walgreens takes the limits back. Hoarding Plays A Role In Causing Deadly Fires. A woman...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Salt Lake Bees to leave Smith’s Ballpark, moves to Daybreak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake Bees, Utah’s Triple-A baseball team, will officially be leaving Salt Lake City and will be headed toward a new baseball stadium that will be built in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan. According to the Larry H. Miller Company,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Students Return to a Different Classroom After Asbestos Discovery

The students of Eastmont Middle School return to a different classroom until officials deem their school safe after asbestos discovery. Students Return to a Different Classroom After Asbestos …. The students of Eastmont Middle School return to a different classroom until officials deem their school safe after asbestos discovery. Hoarding...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Paleontologist Joins “Worst Cooks in America” to Improve Cooking Skills

WEST JORDAN, UT (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to cooking, not everyone has the talent to be a master chef, and many people are completely clueless in the kitchen. Food Network put internet stars to the test on the show “Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations”, where influencers with no cooking skills competed to become amazing chefs. The show premiered earlier this month, and paleontologist Eliza Petersen, one of the contestants, came to talk about her experience.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

Experience the magic of a paint party with Melissa Chipman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you looking for a fun and unique way to bond with your co-workers or friends? Look no further than a therapeutic team building corporate paint party with Melissa Chipman, artist and educator. With 8 years of experience teaching art in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

How the Legacy of a Grandma’s Love Lives On Through Smile at the People

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Hayley Atwood and Jenni Griffin, the founders of Smile at the People, recently launched a line of apparel with positive messages that embody the spirit of their grandma. Their grandma, who was known for her love of life and people, passed away unexpectedly in August. However, her legacy lives on through the “Smile at the People” phrase she would tell to everyone, even strangers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Woman lucky to be alive after tire crashes through windshield

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman is lucky to be alive after a tire came barreling through her windshield while on I-15 on Wednesday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the close call happened near 2600 South. Another driver heading northbound was reportedly driving too fast...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

