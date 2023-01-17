Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer boast pregnant worker protections in government funding bill

Read full article on original website
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
GOP House exemplifies how power corrupts
So, Kevin McCarthy was virtually willing to sacrifice his first born to become Speaker of the House. He endured a historic 14 failed election bids before finally selling his soul to MAGA and insurrection Republicans for a 15th round win. While the disarray was an international embarrassment for the GOP,...
Gaetz, Freedom Caucus held line on McCarthy speakership over seven bills
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, was among 20 House members withholding support from new Speaker Kevin McCarthy until the California Republican would commit to bringing seven bills to a vote, as well as agreeing to other concessions. McCarthy, who was elected after 15 rounds of voting, is ranked the second-most...
Legislative Black Caucus calls them ‘predatory’ lenders; pawnbrokers push back
Members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus are pushing legislation to put pawnbrokers under the same interest rate caps as payday lenders and other small-dollar, short-term lenders, but the pawn shop industry says the proposed caps would effectively put them out of business. On the first day of a brief...
Black leadership network gives congressional testimony on energy and race
Today Donna Jackson, the Director of Membership Development for Project 21 – the black leadership network of the National Center for Public Policy Research – will deliver remarks to members of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce highlighting the devastating effects the push to green energy is having on minority, and especially black, communities.
PERSISTENCE IS POWER, BUT WHAT’S NEXT?
The United States is in a peculiar position. Recent elections were held for a new Speaker of the House of Representatives under the majority Republican control. Representative Nancy Pelosi formerly held the position when the Democrats were in the majority. Arguably, she has been said to be the best Speaker of the House of Representatives in a long while.
