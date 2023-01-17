Read full article on original website
Matt Hardy Offers High Praise For Jay Briscoe While Discussing His Tragic Passing
Matt Hardy is the latest of the many talents from the pro wrestling world to comment on the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe, who died earlier this week in a fatal car accident. On the latest edition of his official podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the AEW performer shared his thoughts on Briscoe while talking about the sad news.
Veda Scott Doesn’t Understand Why Certain Fans Would “Hate-Watch Wrestling”
Pro wrestling commentator Veda Scott spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as why people are spending so much time watching a product that they maybe liked in the past, but don't like anymore. Veda Scott said:. “Why spend so much time on what you don’t like? I...
WWE, MLW Alum Signs With Kyushu Pro Wrestling
A former WWE Superstar has signed with a new Japanese wrestling promotion. According to a report from Puroresu Today, Kyushu Pro Wrestling is now the home of "The Japanese Buzzsaw" Tajiri. On Friday, KPW held a press conference, where Tajiri announced that signing with the company is "the beginning of...
Anthony Bowens Talks Being Offered A WWE Contract Before Signing With AEW
AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a variety of topics such as having a tryout with WWE back in 2015 at the Arnold Classic and how he was invited to the WWE Performance Center shortly following that, but they ghosted him for nearly three years and they never got back to him.
Karrion Kross Talks About How Locker Room Is Handling Vince McMahon Situation
Karrion Kross is confident in his job security now that Vince McMahon is back at the helm. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the WWE Superstar spoke with the San Antonio Express for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, Kross spoke...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Eric Bischoff Shares His Thoughts On WWE's Deal With FOX
Is the FOX network losing money by being the home of WWE Smackdown?. WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff has shared his answer to that question. During the latest recording of 83 Weeks, Bischoff told listenrs the following:. “Here’s the interesting part, it doesn’t matter. Because, here’s what we don’t...
John Morrison Reveals He Was Recently Sidelined Due To A Couple Of Injuries
Former WWE Superstar John Morrison recently appeared on Power Up with Tony Horton to discuss a number of topics such as how he is currently dealing with an abductor and a hip flexor injury as well as how he feels like he is getting better and he thinks he will make a full recovery.
RVD Reflects On WWE's Version Of ECW "Lacking Extremeness," Vince McMahon Wearing A Durag (Video)
If WWE's version of ECW proved anything, it's that it wasn't worthy of using the initials that once stood for "Extreme Championship Wrestling." That's what Rob Van Dam believes, anyway. "Mr. Monday Night" recently spoke with the folks from WrestlingNews.co for an interview, during which he shared his belief that...
Mick Foley Says Mike Tyson Was The Most Important Celebrity WWE Has Ever Had
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as the first time he met pro boxing legend Mike Tyson. “When Mike met me, he was talking about ‘Mankind hanging out with rats.’ He was talking about the original vignettes, which I had forgotten I’d even did.”
Various News: Latest AEW Hire, Smackdown Superstar Hypes Upcoming WWE Event
-- Ahead of an upcoming WWE event in Champagne, Illinois, Smackdown Superstar and former Universal Champion Braun Strowman spoke with WICD FOX, in an effort to hype the show:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, AEW has a new Associate Producer of Motion Graphics:
Kaia McKenna Talks Her Backstage Experience In AEW And In Front Of The Fans
Indie Star Kaia McKenna spoke with PWMania on a number of topics such as how her injury happened. “Well, I learned my lesson on why you should not be a bad witch. Why you should always be a good witch. I went to strike Mike Bennett in the back when he was attempting to cause some harm to Bravo on AEW in October. And his back is like sheet metal. I’m not even kidding. I hit his back, and my shoulder went. And I was like, Well, okay, that happened. It was wild. It’s totally like a freak accident, not my fault. Not his fault, not anybody’s fault. I don’t know if it was the right angle, the right amount of force. I have not been able to figure it out. But I did re-dislocate my shoulder in that instance, there was a clip going around for a while if you don’t mind being grossed out. You can check that out. We’re good. I was really concerned because obviously you have that type of injury happen again, and you’re like, “Okay, Did I did I re-damage something?” I just went through this grueling rehab process. I had surgery in February, all this stuff’s going through your head. So I did go visit the orthopedic surgeon and I did not sustain any further damage. Presumably, I have a small labrum tear just from the shoulder dislocating because that happens when your shoulder dislocates. But it’s not anything that I’m unable to fix with a little bit of physical therapy and some extra time in the gym. So that’s what I’ve been doing for the past two months is just letting everything resettle and doing as much as I can in the gym and physical therapy to get ready to come back in 2023.”
NWA Owner Talks Pending WWE Sale
Will All Elite Wrestling President and General Manager Tony Khan buy WWE?. NWA Owner Billy Corgan doesn't think so. During his recent chat with Steve Fall of The Ten Count, Billy Corgan discussed World Wrestling Entertainment's pending sale. Check out the highlights below. On WWE potentially being sold to the...
Matt Hardy Says Stephanie McMahon Cared More About Talent As Actual Human Beings Than Vince McMahon
What are some of the key differences between Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon as authority figures behind-the-scenes in WWE?. Matt Hardy is among a handful of talents than can speak to this with legitimate information on the subject, and during the latest installment of his official podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," that's exactly what he did.
Ricochet Talks About Braun Strowman Pairing, Internet Talking More About "Work-Rate" Than Wrestlers
Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy to promote the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view scheduled for later this month in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about being paired with Braun Strowman, as well as how the internet focuses more on "work-rate" in matches than wrestlers actually do.
Enzo Amore Reveals Bray Wyatt Wanted Former WWE NXT Star As Part Of The Wyatt Family
Former WWE Star Enzo Amore (nZo) appeared on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how top WWE Star Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be part of the Wyatt Family, but WWE management nixed that idea and instead went with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.
Tony Khan Says Sting Has Been A Huge Boost To AEW Since He Arrived
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently appeared on the "In The Kliq" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how pro wrestling legend "The Icon" Sting is someone who has been such a huge boost to All Elite Wrestling since he arrived. Tony Khan said:. “I talk...
Top AEW Star Admits To Being "Very Upset" At How Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship Reign Came To An End
Dax Harwood doesn't mince words. The FTR tag-team member and AEW star put this character trait on display during the latest installment of his "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast. The "top guy" spoke in candid fashion when sharing his thoughts on how Kofi Kingston's long-awaited WWE Championship reign came to an abrupt end to Brock Lesnar on the WWE on FOX premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown back in 2019.
KC Navarro Talks Being A Free Agent And Exploring His Options
Former MLW Star and pro wrestling veteran KC Navarro spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as exploring his options as a free agent and competing against someone like AEW's Buddy Matthews to start his year off as that will set the tone for the rest of his year.
Tony Khan Touts Recent AEW Dynamite Ratings, Hypes Tonight's AEW Rampage Show
Tony Khan is happy with the television ratings All Elite Wrestling have been pulling as of late. Heading into tonight's installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage, the AEW and ROH President took to Twitter to tout the recent TV ratings success of the sister-show, AEW Dynamite, which airs every Wednesday night on TBS.
