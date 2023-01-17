ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucdavis.edu

Science Storytelling Through a Camera Lens

From Chilean tidepools to the High Sierra, 12 UC Davis graduate students traveled the world this summer in search of answers to ecology’s most pressing questions. In the blazing 100-degree Texas sun, Jon Aguiñaga waded through polluted waters on the side of freeways to capture tiny fish, which he then ran experiments on in the garage of an Airbnb. Marissa Sandoval flew to Florida to extract sexual-selection perfumes from the green inflorescent legs of orchid bees. MJ Farruggia trekked more than 1,000 miles in the Sierra backcountry for 240 days and is “still not tired of it.”
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

UC Davis Health opens new endoscopy suite

(SACRAMENTO) — A new outpatient endoscopy suite is now open atUC Davis Health as part of ongoing efforts to improve patient care and enhance technologies that result in superior outcomes and experiences. The University Tower Endoscopy Suite opened in July 2022 on the second floor of UC Davis Medical...
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

Statement on Ting Guo Dismissal

The Board of Regents of the University of California has today (Jan. 19) dismissed Ting Guo from the faculty of UC Davis. The regents made their decision at the request of UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May and on the recommendation of UC President Michael Drake, in accordance with university policy.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

ORG CHART: Government Appointees and Student Farm Director

Ellen Granberg ’84, George Washington University. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently appointed Michal Kurlaender, professor of education policy, to the Education Commission of the States, comprising governors and other representatives from the states, three U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. “Through our programs and services,” the commission declares on its website, “policymakers gain the insight and experience needed to create effective education policy.”
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

THE DOWNLOAD: ‘In Pursuit of Justice for All’

Updated noon Jan. 18: Mascot Day at UC Davis basketball will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The date we reported in the original version of Download was incorrect. We have revised the story below, including the ticket link. The School of Law posted a letter and video Monday...
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

Climate Change Presents a Mismatch for Songbirds’ Breeding Season

Spring is the sweet spot for breeding songbirds in California’s Central Valley – not too hot, not too wet. But climate change models indicate the region will experience more rainfall during the breeding season, and days of extreme heat are expected to increase. Both changes threaten the reproductive success of songbirds, according to a study from the University of California, Davis.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
ucdavis.edu

UC Davis Names New Vice Provost and Dean for Undergraduate Education

Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Mary Croughan announced today the appointment of Michael Bradford as vice provost and dean for Undergraduate Education. He joins UC Davis from the University of Connecticut, where he has served as the vice provost for Faculty, Staff and Student Development since 2020. Bradford starts February 21.
DAVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy