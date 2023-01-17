Read full article on original website
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Capital murder: What that means when you’re charged in Alabama
It’s been a busy 2023 for serious crimes in Tuscaloosa County: Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, there have been five homicides. Of those, two resulted in capital murder charges. On Jan. 8, 19-year-old cousins Mance McCall Jr. and Keondre McCall were charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Whitfield and Destin Holley, both 23. Whitfield and Holley were found dead in Fosters, shot to death and dumped on the side of two separate roads.
Tuscaloosa Police increase patrols in Strip area
A deadly shooting on the Strip just off the University of Alabama campus early Sunday has prompted the Tuscaloosa Police Department to increase how many officers are assigned to the area. A spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed TPD paused its regular bar details in December because of fewer...
Monitors show months-old Alabama landfill fire polluting air
MOODY, Ala. (AP) – Air quality monitors show an underground fire at an Alabama landfill is still polluting the air in eastern parts of the Birmingham region. A fire began underground at a landfill in Moody more than 50 days ago. Local news outlets report monitors are still detecting...
Maddox on Strip shooting: City not giving up on keeping community safe
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says the city is doing everything it can to keep residents safe, but it can’t keep tragedies from happening on its own. Maddox spoke to WVUA 23 on Tuesday, days after a 23-year-old mother was killed in an early-morning shooting on the Strip near the University of Alabama campus.
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Jan. 13, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Jimmy St. John Jr., 39, is last known to be living in the area of Plowman Road in Gordo. St. John is wanted on fraudulent use of a debit or credit card charges. Glenn...
Lamar County man facing charges after shooting incident Friday
A Lamar County man is facing charges in the wake of a shooting in Vernon on Friday. Michael D. Gardner, 50, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following the incident on Tower Road in Vernon. The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
Maddox, Herndon offer Selma leaders advice, assistance after tornado
Bobby Herndon may not be Northport’s mayor anymore, but his vow to help communities hasn’t changed. In fact, Herndon was in Selma Wednesday morning delivering his latest round of assistance after a severe tornado struck the city last week. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox was there on Tuesday, too,...
Hale County students assist with storm cleanup
On what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday, the Greensboro community came together in support of those who recently lost everything. “I think it is good that we came on a national holiday,” said Southern Academy junior Halee Rowley. “It was his dream to help everyone.”
Kamari Lassiter returns to Tuscaloosa in mentor role
Former American Christian Academy graduate and member of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs, Kamari Lassiter was back in Tuscaloosa to help mentor some West Alabama athletes. Donnie Lee Jr. runs a training facility, The Lab Tuscaloosa, and invited Lassiter to be a part of Tuesday’s workout. Athletes like Lassiter...
Tuscaloosans honor Martin Luther King Jr. Monday
Many events are taking place all across the nation and right here in West Alabama to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Hundreds of residents including Tuscaloosa’s youth gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School Monday afternoon for the annual Unity March. Participants marched...
Brookwood High hosts Central Alabama Recruiting Expo
As high schools adapt to the new world of college recruiting, Brookwood High School is making sure athletes are represented. Brookwood hosted its second annual Central Alabama Recruiting Expo, and around thirty coaches attended to speak with high school coaches and students. Brookwood Head Football Coach Mike Bramblett discussed how...
Tider Insider: Jan. 17, 2023
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the aftermath of the tragic shooting of Jamea Jonae Harris and the impact on the men’s basketball program. We will also give you the latest on the investigation that is centered around former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles. We’ll give you our takeaways...
Tuscaloosa County residents voting on potential property tax increase next month
Tuscaloosa County residents are heading to the polls in February to decide whether or not to increase their property taxes. In November, the Tuscaloosa County Commission proposed the increase, which would increase the tax rate by 8 mills. As a refresher, the Alabama Department of Revenue defines a mill as...
