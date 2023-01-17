It’s been a busy 2023 for serious crimes in Tuscaloosa County: Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, there have been five homicides. Of those, two resulted in capital murder charges. On Jan. 8, 19-year-old cousins Mance McCall Jr. and Keondre McCall were charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Whitfield and Destin Holley, both 23. Whitfield and Holley were found dead in Fosters, shot to death and dumped on the side of two separate roads.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO