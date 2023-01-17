LOUISIANA, Mo. — The former police chief of Louisiana, Missouri, is now facing a murder charge in connection with an overdose death in the small-town last year. William Jones was indicted by a grand jury on a second-degree murder charge last week and taken to the Cole County Jail in connection with the death of his girlfriend's brother Gabriel Thone. Jones was already facing multiple drug-related charges in connection with the case.

