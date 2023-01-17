Read full article on original website
KMOV
Dead suspect in Wentzville officer-involved shooting identified, was released from prison last October
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - The suspect in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County was recently released from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Sonny Vincent, 36, was killed after officers with St. Charles County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force tried to stop the car Vincent was in in...
Ex-Missouri police chief indicted in drug overdose death
LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) — The former police chief of a small northeast Missouri town is facing second-degree murder charges after his girlfriend’s brother died of a drug overdose in his home last year. William E. Jones, 50, the former police chief in Louisiana, Missouri, was indicted by a Pike County grand jury on seven charges […]
Former Louisiana, Missouri, police chief charged with murder after overdose death
LOUISIANA, Mo. — The former police chief of Louisiana, Missouri, is now facing a murder charge in connection with an overdose death in the small-town last year. William Jones was indicted by a grand jury on a second-degree murder charge last week and taken to the Cole County Jail in connection with the death of his girlfriend's brother Gabriel Thone. Jones was already facing multiple drug-related charges in connection with the case.
1 dead in officer-involved shooting near I-70
A late-night police chase in St. Charles County ends with officers shooting and killing a suspect in Wentzville. A stretch of I-70 west in Wentzville was shut down for hours as the police investigation unfolded.
Murder suspect arrested in western St. Charles County
At about 1:30 p.m., the Wentzville Police Department arrested a person who may have been involved in a murder in St. Louis City. The suspect was arrested near Highway N.
wtad.com
Charges dropped against one man in Hannibal beating death
Jordan Payne had faced counts of 2nd Degree Murder and Assault. A Hannibal man, one of five people charged in connection with the October beating death of a Hannibal man, has had all charges against him dropped. Jordan Payne was due in Marion County Circuit Court Friday for a case...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
khqa.com
Former Louisiana police chief faces 2nd degree murder charge
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The former Louisiana police chief is now facing a second degree murder charge. A grand jury indicted William Jones on the murder charge, and he was arrested on Friday and taken to the Cole County Jail, according to Jones' attorney Christopher Lozano. Lozano said he...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway
A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
Washington Missourian
Union man hurt in Highway 61 crash near Wentzville
A Union man was injured Jan. 11 in a two-car wreck on Highway 61 northwest of Wentzville in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 8:35 a.m., 58-year-old Steven Corio was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when he failed to yield to southbound traffic at Highway W. The side of his pickup truck was struck by a southbound 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 20-year-old Cyleigh Pickering, of Moscow Mills.
abc17news.com
Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
advantagenews.com
Police search for missing woman
Area police are asking for your help locating what is described as a missing / endangered person. 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow went missing from her home on Little Piasa Road the afternoon of January 8. She is 5’3” tall and 111 pounds, brown hair dyed blonde, and has multiple tattoos on her neck, arms, legs, and hands.
Washington Missourian
Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge
A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
visithermann.com
Mark Your Calendar Now for Hermann’s Annual Festivals
In Hermann, every season is festival season. People travel from near and far to celebrate culture, art, holidays, with food, drinks, and entertainment that is sure to captivate. Hermann is always adding to the calendar of events, but visitors can start planning ahead for various events and festivals that take...
