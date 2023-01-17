Read full article on original website
Various News: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford On NBC, Latest Hey! (EW)
-- Ahead of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, current Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, along with her husband and Street Profits member Montex Ford appeared on NBC's coverage of the NFL on Saturday:. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20. -- In other news from the...
NWA Owner Talks Pending WWE Sale
Will All Elite Wrestling President and General Manager Tony Khan buy WWE?. NWA Owner Billy Corgan doesn't think so. During his recent chat with Steve Fall of The Ten Count, Billy Corgan discussed World Wrestling Entertainment's pending sale. Check out the highlights below. On WWE potentially being sold to the...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (01/21): Erie, Pennsylvania
WWE recently had their Saturday Night’s Main Event, which took place from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory put his championship on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event. Below are the results from the show,...
WWE, MLW Alum Signs With Kyushu Pro Wrestling
A former WWE Superstar has signed with a new Japanese wrestling promotion. According to a report from Puroresu Today, Kyushu Pro Wrestling is now the home of "The Japanese Buzzsaw" Tajiri. On Friday, KPW held a press conference, where Tajiri announced that signing with the company is "the beginning of...
Matt Hardy Says Stephanie McMahon Cared More About Talent As Actual Human Beings Than Vince McMahon
What are some of the key differences between Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon as authority figures behind-the-scenes in WWE?. Matt Hardy is among a handful of talents than can speak to this with legitimate information on the subject, and during the latest installment of his official podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," that's exactly what he did.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Ken Shamrock Reflects On Being Called Sell-Out For Leaving UFC For WWE, Talks Chair-Shot From The Rock
Ken Shamrock recently spoke with Giancarlo Aulino of SportsKeeda MMA for an in-depth interview covering all things from the world's of combat sports and sports entertainment. During the discussion, the UFC and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about the infamous chair-shot he took from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in WWE, being called a sell-out for jumping-ship from UFC to WWE and more.
Afa Jr. Interested In WWE Return
Afa Jr. is looking to get back in WWE. During his recent chat with Busted Open Radio, Afa Jr., known as Manu in WWE, shared his goals to return to the promotion. Afa Jr. also discussed his work as a choreographer on the musical The Last Match, and so much more.
GUNTHER Talks Having Reservations In The Past About Joining The WWE's Main Roster
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER spoke with My San Antonio on a variety of topics such as how he was having reservations about joining the WWE's main roster even before he signed with the company as he was unsure if he was a fit for the WWE and if the company was a fit for him as well.
Various News: Latest AEW Hire, Smackdown Superstar Hypes Upcoming WWE Event
-- Ahead of an upcoming WWE event in Champagne, Illinois, Smackdown Superstar and former Universal Champion Braun Strowman spoke with WICD FOX, in an effort to hype the show:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, AEW has a new Associate Producer of Motion Graphics:
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Injured Heading Into 2003 WWE Royal Rumble Match
The Royal Rumble is a big opportunity for anyone on the WWE roster. WWE Superstars are aware of this. Kurt Angle was back in 2003. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed during his Kurt Angle Show podcast that he was injured going into the 2003 WWE Royal Rumble match.
Anthony Bowens Talks Being Offered A WWE Contract Before Signing With AEW
AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a variety of topics such as having a tryout with WWE back in 2015 at the Arnold Classic and how he was invited to the WWE Performance Center shortly following that, but they ghosted him for nearly three years and they never got back to him.
NJPW Announces The Great Muta’s Final Opponent
NJPW recently held the second day of their Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV Event, which was co-promoted by Pro Wrestling NOAH and in the main event Tetsuya Naito (representing NJPW and Los Ingobernables de Japon) defeated Kenoh (representing Pro Wrestling NOAH and Kongo) in a Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Kongoh Series Match.
MLW Announces 4-Way Dumpster Match For Their Superfight 2023 Event
Major League Wrestling recently announced, via a press release, that Real1, Microman, Mance Warner as well as a fourth wild card competitor will face each other in the company's first-ever 4-Way Dumpster Match at their SuperFight 2023 Event on Saturday, February 4th inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air nationwide in the United States and in over 60 countries around the world.
News On If There Were Plans For AJ Styles To Appear At NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
WWE Star Karl Anderson of The O.C. competed at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event last January 4 when he defended the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga. Fightful Select reports that AJ Styles did have a plan to travel to Japan and support his O.C. partner in his matchup against Tonga, but The Phenomenal One never did end up going to Japan and appear at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 because Styles suffered a broken ankle and couldn't travel.
Another Big Match Announced For Next Week's Royal Rumble "Go-Home" Episode Of WWE SmackDown
You can officially pencil in another high-profile match for next week's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 "go-home" episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Ahead of next week's two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, the company has announced the addition of Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in singles action. Previously...
John Morrison Reveals He Was Recently Sidelined Due To A Couple Of Injuries
Former WWE Superstar John Morrison recently appeared on Power Up with Tony Horton to discuss a number of topics such as how he is currently dealing with an abductor and a hip flexor injury as well as how he feels like he is getting better and he thinks he will make a full recovery.
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Steve Austin's WrestleMania 13 Bleeding Spot During Miracle On 34th Street Fight
Everyone remembers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin pushing his hands in the mat as blood poured out of his face while he was trapped in the Sharpshooter by Bret "The Hitman" Hart at WrestleMania 13. It was the single greatest "double-turn" in WWE history. Ricochet remembers it well. During his recent...
WWE News: Latest WWE Playlist, Live Event Tickets On Sale Now
-- World Wrestling Entertainment is heading back to New York City soon. On March 12th, the Superstars of WWE will invade "the world's most famous arena," when the promotion sets up shop in Madison Square Garden. Seth Freakin' Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn,...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tonight's Show In Detroit, MI. (1/20/2023)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back tonight. On tap for this week's blue brand WWE on FOX program is another jam-packed lineup, as the road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues. Scheduled for the show this evening at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, is The Viking Raiders vs. The Bangers (Sheamus & Drew McIntyre) in round one of the SmackDown Tag-Team Title Tournament.
