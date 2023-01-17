Read full article on original website
hubpages.com
How to Keep Your Computer Secure - Tips from a Security Expert!
How to Keep Your Computer Secure - Tips from a Security Expert!. You’re about to leave for work and head out into the world. But before you go, make sure your computer is completely secure. It may seem like a daunting task, but it’s one that should be taken seriously. Here are some tips from a security expert on how to keep your computer safe and secure!
Embarrassing blunders AI made in the home from ‘toilet selfies’ to leaking your chats – and that’s not even the worst
ARTIFICIAL intelligence devices tend to be useful, but they can also result in privacy breaches that can be very embarrassing. AI technology makes our devices smarter and easier to control, from our vacuum cleaners to our speakers and more. These devices are now able to order items for us, clean...
Russian hackers are using ChatGPT to write malicious pieces of code
Hackers in Russia are not just keen on leveraging ChatGPT to write pieces of malicious code but have also succeeded in bypassing the geofencing meant to keep them away from the platform, Business Insider reported. ChatGPT, the chatbot launched by OpenAI to demonstrate the advances made in artificial intelligence (AI)...
T-Mobile says hackers stole data from 37M customers
T-Mobile said hackers obtained the personal data of some 37 million customers, and it has begun to contact those whose information may have been stolen.
How Hackers Outwit All Efforts to Stop Them: "It's a Cyber Pandemic."
Hackers, armed with high-tech tools and flush with funds, are quietly ruining people's livelihoods, reputations and businesses. The cyber police are outmatched.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
Mobile Banking Apps: Current Trends and What the Future Holds
It's been over a decade and a half since the first mobile banking apps appeared -- around the same time that Apple released its first smartphone with a touchscreen and full internet access in 2007....
seventeen.com
What Does MK Mean in Texts?
So, you were texting your bestie and they used the new text term "mk" in a message. You've *literally* never seen this before and have no clue what it means. You don't want to seem like you live under a rock, so you sprint to Google in hopes of finding the definition. Could this be yet another word that's been added to the dictionary of text talk? It is. If you're wondering: What does "mk" mean in text? Here's a crash course on how to use it.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Microsoft works with partners on Cybercrime Atlas
Microsoft, in association with Fortinet and other partners, is working on mapping cyber crime activities and attain responses to cyber threats on public and private entities. The program was developed in the year 2019 and after a long pause, the service of crafting the service was resumed at the end of last year.
Tech Times
ChatSonic - The Revolutionary New Conversational AI Chatbot, Surpasses ChatGPT
Writesonic launched a revolutionary new AI conversational chatbot, ChatSonic, which surpasses the limitations of ChatGPT and is way more advanced. ChatSonic, the newly-launched AI conversational chatbot by Writesonic, has revolutionized how people use and interact with AI technology. ChatSonic surpasses ChatGPT and provides users with up-to-date, factual information, digital AI...
Mark Cuban says success with generative A.I. like ChatGPT will come down to asking it the right questions: ‘We are just in its infancy’
The billionaire investor thinks asking A.I. tools the right questions will be a key skill, while others think it'll become a new profession—or a whole new form of art.
TechCrunch
Dry-cleaning robotics startup Presso pulls in another $8M
Around that time, the film industry was looking for a quick, safe and efficient way to clean wardrobes at the height of the pandemic, and as it happens, Presso’s hometown of Atlanta is among the top two or three filming locations in the U.S. Ultimately, however, that partnership would prove short-lived.
hospitalitytech.com
New Wi-Fi Predictions for 2023 Mean Hoteliers Need to Get Up to Speed with Network Technology
With every new year come the most recent studies and latest predictions aimed to forecast trends that will impact our industry. 2023 is no different. Last week the 2023 Lodging Technology Study was released and not surprisingly, mobility and self-service technologies are taking center stage. At the core of these solutions is Wi-Fi, not just to power guests’ digital experiences, but to ensure that limited workforces have the tools they need to support guests and each other.
aiexpress.io
The goofy and weird products of CES 2023
I picked the very best merchandise of CES 2023, and now it’s time to determine the goofy and peculiar merchandise. The road between finest/cool/revolutionary and goofy/bizarre/silly generally is a superb one. In spite of everything, we actually don’t want that rather more gadgetry than a pc, a smartphone, the web and fundamental family home equipment. However tech firms have satisfied us that spending on cool tech is a good use of disposable earnings. They’re additionally within the strategy of telling us the metaverse is the subsequent large factor.
Ingenious Land Rover print ad drives the internet wild
We've seen plenty of brilliant print ads over the last few years, and a surprising number of them have been of a vehicular nature. From striking road safety ads to iconic brand posters, it seems it isn't just the cars themselves that often feature ingenious design. And here's another to add to the pile.
Benzinga
CrowdStrike Analyst Initiates Coverage, Says Company Has 'Best-In-Class Endpoint Security Capabilities'
Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD Wednesday, saying the company offers best-in-class endpoint security capabilities. Analyst's Bullish Take: Keith Bachman at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Crowdstrike with an Outperform rating, and a $120 price target. “We believe that CrowdStrike offers best-in-class endpoint security...
techaiapp.com
Threat Attackers Can Own Your Data in Just Two Days
This report shows cybercriminals need only a couple days to access your full corporate network and exfiltrate its data. Read on to learn more. New research from Cybereason exposes how fast cybercriminals can be when it comes to exploit an initial infection obtained on a corporate user. Jump to:. What...
