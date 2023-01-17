ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hubpages.com

How to Keep Your Computer Secure - Tips from a Security Expert!

How to Keep Your Computer Secure - Tips from a Security Expert!. You’re about to leave for work and head out into the world. But before you go, make sure your computer is completely secure. It may seem like a daunting task, but it’s one that should be taken seriously. Here are some tips from a security expert on how to keep your computer safe and secure!
seventeen.com

What Does MK Mean in Texts?

So, you were texting your bestie and they used the new text term "mk" in a message. You've *literally* never seen this before and have no clue what it means. You don't want to seem like you live under a rock, so you sprint to Google in hopes of finding the definition. Could this be yet another word that's been added to the dictionary of text talk? It is. If you're wondering: What does "mk" mean in text? Here's a crash course on how to use it.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Microsoft works with partners on Cybercrime Atlas

Microsoft, in association with Fortinet and other partners, is working on mapping cyber crime activities and attain responses to cyber threats on public and private entities. The program was developed in the year 2019 and after a long pause, the service of crafting the service was resumed at the end of last year.
Tech Times

ChatSonic - The Revolutionary New Conversational AI Chatbot, Surpasses ChatGPT

Writesonic launched a revolutionary new AI conversational chatbot, ChatSonic, which surpasses the limitations of ChatGPT and is way more advanced. ChatSonic, the newly-launched AI conversational chatbot by Writesonic, has revolutionized how people use and interact with AI technology. ChatSonic surpasses ChatGPT and provides users with up-to-date, factual information, digital AI...
TechCrunch

Dry-cleaning robotics startup Presso pulls in another $8M

Around that time, the film industry was looking for a quick, safe and efficient way to clean wardrobes at the height of the pandemic, and as it happens, Presso’s hometown of Atlanta is among the top two or three filming locations in the U.S. Ultimately, however, that partnership would prove short-lived.
hospitalitytech.com

New Wi-Fi Predictions for 2023 Mean Hoteliers Need to Get Up to Speed with Network Technology

With every new year come the most recent studies and latest predictions aimed to forecast trends that will impact our industry. 2023 is no different. Last week the 2023 Lodging Technology Study was released and not surprisingly, mobility and self-service technologies are taking center stage. At the core of these solutions is Wi-Fi, not just to power guests’ digital experiences, but to ensure that limited workforces have the tools they need to support guests and each other.
aiexpress.io

The goofy and weird products of CES 2023

I picked the very best merchandise of CES 2023, and now it’s time to determine the goofy and peculiar merchandise. The road between finest/cool/revolutionary and goofy/bizarre/silly generally is a superb one. In spite of everything, we actually don’t want that rather more gadgetry than a pc, a smartphone, the web and fundamental family home equipment. However tech firms have satisfied us that spending on cool tech is a good use of disposable earnings. They’re additionally within the strategy of telling us the metaverse is the subsequent large factor.
Creative Bloq

Ingenious Land Rover print ad drives the internet wild

We've seen plenty of brilliant print ads over the last few years, and a surprising number of them have been of a vehicular nature. From striking road safety ads to iconic brand posters, it seems it isn't just the cars themselves that often feature ingenious design. And here's another to add to the pile.
Benzinga

CrowdStrike Analyst Initiates Coverage, Says Company Has 'Best-In-Class Endpoint Security Capabilities'

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD Wednesday, saying the company offers best-in-class endpoint security capabilities. Analyst's Bullish Take: Keith Bachman at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Crowdstrike with an Outperform rating, and a $120 price target. “We believe that CrowdStrike offers best-in-class endpoint security...
techaiapp.com

Threat Attackers Can Own Your Data in Just Two Days

This report shows cybercriminals need only a couple days to access your full corporate network and exfiltrate its data. Read on to learn more. New research from Cybereason exposes how fast cybercriminals can be when it comes to exploit an initial infection obtained on a corporate user. Jump to:. What...

