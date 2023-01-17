Read full article on original website
'Bark n Sniff' to host dog friendly 'Winter WakeUp Market on Jan. 22
ST. LOUIS — Because who says you cannot have fun during the wintertime! Bark n Sniff is hosting their Winter WakeUp Market series. Twenty eight high quality, diverse vendors will be participating in the event held at Garage STL. Perhaps the best part? The market is dog friendly! The event hopes to support small businesses during a difficult time of the year while also getting the community outside. The next Winter WakeUp Market is January 22nd from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Mi Prima Belle Design: brightening homes, events with handmade flower décor
ST. LOUIS — Mi Prima Belle Design, LLC specializes in handmade paper flowers décor for your home or events. Friday morning, owner and designer, Melany Prima-Boewer, joined Mary in studio to share about her handmade services. She explains her designs can be used for nursery wall décor, wedding backdrops, photo booth flowers, storefront window displays, or even bridal bouquets. All designs are customizable.
Winter makes a comeback
ST. LOUIS — Most of us have noticed how mild it's been in the St. Louis area since an Arctic blast arrived in our area at the end of December. But just how mild is it?. Through the first 19 days of month, our average temperature was 43 degrees. Part of this was during the statistically coldest part of the entire year.
St. Louis native Kamryn Babb overcomes 6 knee surgeries to author inspiring football moment
A football phenom out of CBC, Kam Babb's football journey was harder than most. He tore his ACL in both knees, twice, but never gave up his dream.
Weather Alert Wednesday for early morning snow
ST. LOUIS — A strong upper level system is expected to create major weather impacts for central portions of the United States. With above average temperatures for the St. Louis area so far in January, snowfall has not been measurable at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Only a trace has been reported through January 22nd.
St. Louis man races to raise money for transplant recipients
ST. LOUIS — People tend to make promises for things they’d like to accomplish in the new year. The resolutions are usually geared toward motiving them to better themselves. J.T. Thomas is doing something different in 2023 by taking on a physical challenge to help others. “Run a...
Residents on street in Ferguson deal with dangers caused by a sinkhole
5 On Your Side put in a call to Missouri American Water to ask about the sinkhole. The hole was fixed that afternoon. They fixed it, but didn't pinpoint the cause.
An inside look of Atlas Elementary ahead of National School Choice Week
ST. LOUIS — “At Atlas, we focus on the whole child, and people say that but you do not often get to see that, so when I think after being a teacher and an administrator, this is a dream where you are able to provide everything in a school setting,” says Tierrus Nance, Head of School.
Parker scores 20 as Saint Louis defeats La Salle 84-71
ST. LOUIS — Sincere Parker helped lead Saint Louis past La Salle on Saturday with 20 points off of the bench in an 84-71 victory. Parker also had five rebounds for the Billikens (14-6, 6-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Yuri Collins added 17 points while going 7 of 16 from the field, and he also had five rebounds and 11 assists. Francis Okoro finished with 12 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, 11 on the offensive end.
1 dead, 3 injured after crash involving stolen Hyundai in St. Louis
A man is dead after a crash in south St. Louis. According to police, accident reconstruction was requested to the scene of a crash.
All 5 escaped St. Francois County Jail inmates in custody
All five inmates who escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, Missouri, are back in custody. Four of them were found in Ohio.
