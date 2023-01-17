Read full article on original website
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ opponents preparing to sue if the trailer proves to be a red herring
Thanks to a potentially groundbreaking legal ruling made after two disgruntled Ana de Armas fans sued over her appearance in Yesterday being falsely advertised, studios will have to be extra careful when cobbling together trailers, because they can now be subject to a lawsuit if there proves to be too many red herrings. Kevin Feige is no doubt quaking in his boots, then, especially when Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters already have their doubts over Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Ant-Man Star Shockingly Gets Recast as New Character in Quantumania
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is making big changes to one of the franchise's beloved characters. In a shocking twist, it turns out that David Dastmalchian, who appeared in the first two Ant-Man films as one of Scott Lang's ex-con buddies Kurt is getting recast in the threequel. click to...
Marvel Director Bashes Tom Cruise, Never Considered Actor For MCU Role
Tom Cruise might have a huge fanbase, but James Gunn had no interest in listening to fans when it comes to choosing the right actor for a certain role. For Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), reports made fans believe that Tom Cruise would finally play Iron Man. Before Robert Downey Jr. landed the role, Tom Cruise almost had the role, and now the actor hasn’t been in a single MCU movie.
China lets Marvel movies back in, sets dates for Black Panther, Ant-Man sequels
LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios on Tuesday announced February release dates for "Black Panther" and "Ant-Man" sequels in China, marking the first time in nearly four years that the Communist country has allowed Marvel movies into its cinemas.
Marvel Comics characters to watch in the MCU in 2023
Get to know the Marvel Comics characters the MCU is introducing and emphasizing this year
Bella Thorne lost acting job as child after casting director accused her of “flirting with him”
Bella Thorne has revealed that she lost an acting job at the age of 10 after a casting director accused her of flirting with him. The former Disney Channel star recounted the “insane” incident while appearing on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low With EmRata. “I had a...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script
Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
Amanda Seyfried Once Shared That Dating Ryan Phillippe Put Her off Celebrity Relationships
Amanda Seyfried learned a valuable lesson being in a relationship with a celebrity like Ryan Phillippe that she didn’t want to repeat.
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
Why Daniel Craig’s Wife Rachel Weisz Doesn’t Like Talking About Being Married To Bond, James Bond
Being married to Daniel Craig isn't a state secret, but Rachel Weisz has her reasons for keeping quiet about her marriage.
Emma Watson Stayed in Her Apartment for Weeks After Filming the Emotionally Exhausting ‘Noah’
Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Noah’ pushed Emma Watson to her physical limits, so much so Watson needed time to put herself back together after filming.
That ‘90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Says She Never Thought Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Would Marry
Watch: That '90s Show Stars on Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Real Life Romance. It was a reunion decades in the making. On Netflix's That '90s Show, a sequel series to That '70s Show, which premieres on the streamer Jan. 19, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon is a single mom who has to choose between her best friend and a new love in "Your Place Or Mine." Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams make up two corners of this bicoastal love triangle. The tale of trading places and finding love comes from Aline Brosh McKenna,...
Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’
Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever & Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania To Get Marvel’s First China Releases Since 2019
China appears to have lifted its unofficial three-year ban on Marvel movies, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever & Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania set to release there next month. Deadline reports that the two films will release on February 7th and 17th, with Marvel confirming the news on its Weibo account.
Paul Rudd Reminds You Not to Talk During Alamo Drafthouse's 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Screenings [Exclusive]
We can all agree that the worst part of going to the cinema is having your movie-going experience interrupted by someone loudly talking over the film or pulling focus while texting with their phone on full brightness. Alamo Drafthouse famously has a strict "Don't Talk or Text" policy that sees rude theater patrons who deign to break these simple rules escorted from their screenings. To remind audiences of the policy designed to improve the theater experience for everyone, Collider can now exclusively reveal that Alamo Drafthouse has teamed up with Ant-Man star Paul Rudd to lay out the guidelines ahead of Marvel's next big screen release.
Jennifer Coolidge saw 'everything' as Lenny Kravitz's neighbor while filming 'Shotgun Wedding'
Jennifer Coolidge has nothing but fond memories of lovingly gazing into her old neighbor Lenny Kravitz's apartment. The Emmy award-winning actress revealed that, while filming the upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding with Kravitz in the Dominican Republic, her room offered a perfectly uninterrupted view into her costars' lodgings across the street. And yes, as she told Access Hollywood, she personally witnessed absolutely "everything" that went down in there.
The Batman: Matt Reeves Confirms That He Is Working on the Script of the Sequel for One of the Best DC Movies in a While
Fans can rest easy as Matt Reeves has confirmed that a sequel for The Batman is indeed getting made. In an interview with Collider, Matt Reeves assured fanatics that DC's plans for a new universe does not affect the development of his series of movies. The Batman Sequel is Safe.
