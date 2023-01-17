ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This restaurant went from a few customers to long queues thanks to a single food review

A restaurant in Vegas had a massive boom in business thanks to a Tiktok user Keith Lee's food review. In the Tiktok video posted on January 3, Lee recounts a mail from an employee of a family-owned business called Frankensons Pizzeria. The mail mentioned that the business was "really slow" and they couldn't afford rent. The employee wanted Lee to come and review the food. Lee says that the employee mentioned: "It's a family-owned restaurant and the food is delicious but we don't have marketing behind it that's the only reason we don't get that much business."
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America

America loves beef, and the best way to enjoy it is a juicy, nicely-cooked steak. Thankfully, the country is full of steakhouses dedicated to serving you a hearty meal complete with delicious sides, add-ons, and beverages. There are some joints, however, that are a cut above the rest. That's why...
Menu Tracker: New items from Dunkin’, Papa John’s, and Taco Bell

Dunkin’ has released its darkest roast yet, along with other assorted seasonal fare, Papa John’s has teamed up with Oreo to make a new dessert treat, and Taco Bell is retooling various items such as new versions of its chicken burrito. Sonic Drive-In is continuing with its variations...

