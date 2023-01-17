Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Jewish community reacts to antisemitic display at FAU as the university denounces group's presence
BOCA RATON, Fla. — At an event to help students find ways to get involved onFlorida Atlantic University's campus, an antisemitic group set up a table with a banner that read, "#YeIsRight." The hashtag referencing rapper Kanye West's recent antisemitic Twitter rant. Although the tweets got the rapper kicked...
upressonline.com
FAU students report long wait times at CAPS
Students say they have encountered longer wait times for counseling services during the Fall 2022 semester, after Florida Atlantic University welcomed the largest freshman class in its history. With 22 clinical staff members and 30,000 students across its three campuses, the staff-to-student ratio at FAU’s counseling center is 1-to-1,364. This...
Broward Schools Superintendent's fate hangs in the balance
FORT LAUDERDALE - The fate of embattled Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright hangs in the balance. On Wednesday, the Broward School Board will look at hiring a firm to search for a new superintendent.On January 24th, Cartwright will update the board on her action plan. She was given 90 days last year to prove herself.On that day, the School Board could vote on whether she stays. Some members of the board have expressed doubt about her leadership style. "I've seen too much, I've heard too much and I know too much," said new board member Torey Alston in December.The school...
Officials: Boca Raton, West Palm Beach antisemitic displays during weekend are related
WEST PALM BEACH — Two acts of antisemitism that officials say are related tainted a celebratory Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Palm Beach County. On Saturday, residents of a Boca Raton neighborhood found antisemitic flyers sitting in their driveways and on their front yards. The flyers, packed into Ziploc bags, displayed what one resident described as an obscene antisemitic message. About a handful of pellets also were left in each bag, which, it is assumed, were used to weigh the bags down.
Delray Beach firm says it has 'innovative' plan, state calls it a scam
Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania filed suits against company. Suit accuses company execs of “complex and deceptive scheme" Company says it will work with attorney generals, policymakers and regulators to answer questions. Thousands of Sunshine State homeowners were duped by a Delray Beach-based company into signing 40-year sales contracts that...
WPBF News 25
Ousted challenger plans recall petition against West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rodney Mayo says he’s angry Mayor Keith James gets another term with no challenger. "Without having to spend a dime or go to one debate or facing me or by a vote of the residents of the city," said Mayo. In his lawsuit...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Jonathan Levy, an Orthopedic Surgeon and Expert in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, joins the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at West Boca Medical Center
January 19, 2023 – Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute, along with Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group, is pleased to announce Jonathan Levy, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty interest in shoulder and elbow disorders, has opened his practice, the Levy Shoulder Center at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute in Boca Raton. Dr. Levy is an internationally recognized thought leader in shoulder and elbow surgery and his practice is a leading tertiary referral center for complex shoulder and elbow problems. Dr. Levy specializes in shoulder and elbow replacement, rotator cuff tears, bicep tears, shoulder instability, and shoulder and elbow fractures.
Palm Beach County School Board approves new security policy
The School District of Palm Beach County officially has a new security policy on the books. School board members on Wednesday night unanimously approved the new rules.
Miami Proud: Father, son are rare doctor duo at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE - Rajiv Chokshi, M.D. is the director of the graduate medical education program at Broward Health Medical Center. He and his son Ruchir Chokshi, M.D. have spent a lot of time at the hospital in Fort Lauderdale. The senior Chokshi, who practices internal medicine, joined the hospital in the early 1980s. He remembers very clearly years ago when he would work weekends and his family would all stay in an apartment on the property. "Both my son and my daughter loved the cafeteria and roaming around the hospital," the senior Chokshi recalled. Ruchir Chokshi remembers how it...
Alleged Antisemitism In Boca Raton Is Covered By Free Speech Says State Attorney
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While Boca Raton Police continue to investigate allegedly antisemitic leaflets placed in plastic bags and left in yards across the City of Boca Raton, State Attorney Dave Aronberg says there is little that law enforcement can truly […]
Delray Beach, January 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice
cw34.com
Mayor condemns anti-Semitic display in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Mayor Keith James is condemning the anti-Semitic display that appeared on a building in downtown West Palm Beach. “I am deeply saddened by the heinous and despicable act of hate and violence against our community on Saturday night," said James. "These actions are not tolerated in West Palm Beach, a City of inclusion and diversity."
Antisemitic messages may not be breaking law, officials say
Neighbors in Boca Raton call it anti-Semitism but the U.S. Constitution might not. Boca Raton community members say packets with disturbing messages were thrown into yards. Police are investigating.
5 South Florida restaurants shut: 115 rodent droppings; ‘objectionable odors’ & roaches near coffee machine among issues
Live cockroaches on the hose of a coffee machine, dead roaches next to tea bags and rodent droppings on a tray with cans of beans were among the issues that prompted state inspectors to temporarily shut down five South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
beckersasc.com
Cleveland Clinic Martin Health adds 3 physicians to Digestive Disease Services Institute
Stuart, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Martin Health has added three physicians to its Digestive Disease Services Institute. The new additions include gastroenterologists Roger Nathaniel Coron, MD, and Hala Al-Jiboury, MD, and colorectal surgeon Dr. Emanuela Silva Alvarenga, according to a Jan. 16 news release shared with Becker's. Cleveland Clinic Martin Health...
Football World Reacts To The Miami Quarterback Transfer
On Tuesday afternoon, former four-star quarterback Jake Garcia reportedly made the decision to transfer from Miami. "Miami QB Jake Garcia intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a former Top 25 overall recruit in Class of 2021 and was committed to USC before flipping to Miami," ESPN's Pete ...
Kapow Celebrates the Lunar New Year
Welcome in the year of the rabbit at Kapow Noodle Bar in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton The post Kapow Celebrates the Lunar New Year appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
WPBF News 25
Legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi makes a surprise appearance in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. — TheHanley Foundation is committed to fighting addiction among Palm Beach County youth. Thursday was their Palm Beach dinner and the people inside were stunned by the celebrity guest that showed up. At the Sailfish Club on Palm Beach, the emcee of the event made a...
NBC Miami
Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself
In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
