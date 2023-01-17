FORT LAUDERDALE - The fate of embattled Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright hangs in the balance. On Wednesday, the Broward School Board will look at hiring a firm to search for a new superintendent.On January 24th, Cartwright will update the board on her action plan. She was given 90 days last year to prove herself.On that day, the School Board could vote on whether she stays. Some members of the board have expressed doubt about her leadership style. "I've seen too much, I've heard too much and I know too much," said new board member Torey Alston in December.The school...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO