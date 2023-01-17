Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTempe, AZ
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FArizona State
Innovative restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Brand Opening In GilbertMadocPhoenix, AZ
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: $6 appetizers in Phoenix, barbecue favorites in Scottsdale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Our new happy hour series continues, and this time features favorites from two Valley spots: one in Phoenix and the other in Scottsdale. I stumbled on this place a few years ago and was really impressed by their happy hour. When I started this series, I had to stop in to make sure they still have some great options, and they do! Alex’s Grill near Central and Osborn in Phoenix offers a Monday through Friday happy hour from 3p.m. to 7p.m. Just about everything on the happy hour menu is $6, like some tasty bruschetta with goat cheese, fig spread and roasted red pepper. How about a meatball and pasta dish for $6? Be sure to try their Mostaccioli Meatballs with homemade meatballs with marinara sauce over pasta. They also have a great caprese plate that comes with vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh basil for $6. A favorite of mine is the blackened chicken Caesar salad for $6. It has grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, homemade Caesar dressing and fresh parmesan cheese. Not bad at all for the price! If you want to try a little bit of everything, the Alexi’s Combo Plate is the way to go. For $10, you get two jumbo shrimp scampi, calamari and tortellini in a tomatoes cream sauce. If you’re looking for affordable drinks, they have those too! Imported beers are $4 during happy hour and classic cocktails like margaritas and martinis are only $6. Salud!
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend with Chinese Food, Craft Beer, and Cars at These Metro Phoenix Events
This weekend, metro Phoenix's events are filled with cars, culture, and craft beer. Here are three ways to fill your weekend with food and drinks in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Hundred Mile Brewing Co. Grand Opening. Thursday, January 19 through Sunday, January 22. 690 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe. 480-256-1623. Tempe's...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Buck & Rider Seafood Restaurant Opens New, Larger Location in North Scottsdale
The Valley’s popular seafood restaurant Buck & Rider has opened a second location in North Scottsdale, offering diners the same high-quality dining experience in an even bigger setting. Located on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, the new 10,000-square-foot restaurant...
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: $6 deals in Scottsdale, discounted pizza and more in Glendale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wouldn’t it be easy if happy hour deals were all the same price? Chauncey Social in Scottsdale could be for you. While we’re at it, we’ll tell you about some great happy hour specials at a pizza place in Glendale. Chauncey Social.
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
prescottenews.com
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
Innovative restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular sandwich chain that makes innovative, handcrafted sandwiches, salads, soups, and more, recently opened a new restaurant location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop opened its newest Arizona eatery location in Scottsdale, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
citysuntimes.com
Federal American Grill opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Federal American Grill, a new concept to Arizona focused on genuine service, a relaxed atmosphere, scratch cooking and a whiskey selection with more than 500 options, will open in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center this month with brunch, lunch and dinner menus. The fun, relaxed environment focuses solely on guests’...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Mici Italian restaurant opens in Queen Creek
Mici Italian (Mici), a fast-growing, family-owned, fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colo. has opened its second Arizona location in Queen Creek. Bringing its brand of fresh, family-focused Italian food and joining the successful location in Gilbert, at 5498 S. Power Road, the new Queen Creek restaurant is located east of the Queen Creek Botanical Gardens and The Pecans of Queen Creek community, at 24750 S. Ellsworth Road. This location will be the third location to debut the brand’s recent brand refresh, with a completely new look and feel. The 1,500-square-foot restaurant has 28 seats and dedicated pick-up and delivery stations, as well as offer delivery and catering.
Phoenix New Times
Dine on Dim Sum this Lunar New Year at a Classic Chinese Restaurant in Metro Phoenix
One of the largest and oldest traditional holidays in China is the Lunar New Year, which this year starts on January 22. The first day of the celebration varies from year to year, depending on when the moon lines up with the sun and the Earth. After that, the festivities go on for 15 days.
Phoenix New Times
You Can Now Drink While Walking Around Phoenix Malls. Here's How it Works
It’s no longer illegal to wander around outside with an alcoholic drink — at certain malls, that is. In May 2022, a new Arizona law made it legal for adults age 21 and over to buy drinks “to go” from bars at outdoor shopping malls, provided they’re consumed on the property.
addictedtovacation.com
The 5 Best Day Trips To Take Around Phoneix (With Pics!)
There are plenty of amazing places to visit and fun things to do around Phoenix. And, here are some of the best day trips from Phoenix to add to your list. The best day trips from Phoenix are Flagstaff, Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat, Payton, Sedona, and Mesa. Each of these destinations offers a unique, special and memorable experience. The destination that you choose will depend on whether you are fond of nature, history, art or architecture.
fabulousarizona.com
What to Wear to the Phoenix Open 2023
Wondering what to wear to the Phoenix Open 2023? WM Phoenix Open, a six-day event kicking off Feb. 6 at TPC Scottsdale, calls for practical yet chic wardrobe selections. Think high-class stripes, collars, polos, and neutrals. The wardrobe stylists from Luxe and City’s Fashion House incorporated green, navy, and black...
fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: SunSet Wine Bistro
All those who need to relax a bit, please stand up. [Entire Internet collectively stands.] Fear not, Scottsdale‘s SunSet Wine Bistro is here to save the day with a killer view, cozy seating, dizzyingly delicious wine and food, and laidback attitude wholly focused on helping guests chill out. The...
travelawaits.com
Why You’ll Love Visiting Wonderspaces’ Immersive Art Exhibits
Vibrantly colored walls filled with larger-than-life artwork, light and sound displays that tickle your senses, and interactive installations that immerse you in the artspace embody the essence of Wonderspaces. Breaking the barrier of “Do Not Touch,” several exhibits at Wonderspaces invite you to be an active participant in the art-making...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The New Scottsdale-Themed MONOPOLY Board Game Just Launched
A brand new MONOPOLY board game themed after the elegant city of Scottsdale is now available for purchase in-store and online. MONOPOLY launched the Scottsdale edition board game on Tuesday, January 17 that features exclusive “only-in-Scottsdale” experiences and destinations. The Scottsdale-themed game replaces the original MONOPOLY game board...
Franchisee of Zero Degrees in Glendale to Open Rapha Tea in Peoria
Premium boba tea house opening in late-spring, early summer 2023.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
AZFamily
Tempe restaurant offers spaghetti tacos every Tuesday
Choose from sweet chicken tenderloins, crispy fried buttermilk chicken tenders, fish tacos and more. He just won student of the month at his school and has a great personality. Young Valley boy is now cancer free. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. In April, doctors learned that Nash had four cancerous...
Comments / 0