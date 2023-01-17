Read the contract Disney signed with the State. Florida violating the contract makes all Debts due and payable by the county land owners. All the infrastructure and expenses for police fire water and sewer plants salary's and pensions road maintenance and all Administration cost transfers to the counties of Orange and Osceola.
This a very bad idea...Disney has been doing great ..and never been a problem back then and is not a problem now...it's Dictator DeSantis making it a problem when The CEO exercised their 1st amendment rights to disagree with Dictator DeSantis over his wokeness..malarkey and Dictator DeSantis didn't like so he has retaliated its on channel 9news here Google it..Disney has been a very large economic benefit for Florida and Floridians..and put Dictator DeSantis overseers on some made up council..will just be in the way of everything..this could virtually change everything about what Disney is...Disney made Florida and every Floridian from this time know this unlike these transplants that believe anything they see and hear from a Maga terrorists government...
They passed legislation due to desantis demanding it. They have no idea as to the laws that were made. Now they are going to screw the people in that district.
