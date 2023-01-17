ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

NEWS CENTER Maine

Teen dies in skiing accident at Gunstock Resort

GILFORD, N.H. — A high school student died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort, a principal said. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community saying the student, 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at the school. “This is a...
GILFORD, NH
WMTW

15-year-old dead after New Hampshire skiing accident

A New Hampshire teenager is dead after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community on Tuesday morning, saying the victim, Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at Gilford High School. Quimby was 15 years...
GILFORD, NH
mynbc5.com

Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH

LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
WCAX

Woman dies from injuries sustained in NH fire

LANGDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say a wood stove is suspected of causing a fatal fire in Sullivan County two weeks ago. It happened in the town of Langdon on the morning of January 5. Fire crews responded to Darby Brook Lane and found a shed engulfed in flames. A woman who escaped the fire was sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with injuries. The state fire marshal on Thursday said the victim, Crystal Chase, 29, died of her injuries on January 11.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH man facing assault charges after 7-year-old boy found suffering from severe burns

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 7-year-old New Hampshire boy was found suffering from severe burns to the face and body on Tuesday morning, according to police. Manchester Police responded to a residence on Eastern Avenue just before 11 a.m. and located a 7-year-old child who was not conscious or breathing and had significant burns all over his body. The child was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment and was transferred for more advanced care, said police.
MANCHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

Cause of death for body found at Casella facility likely accidental, police say

HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police released new information about thefemale body found at the Casella Recycling Processing Center in Hartford earlier this week, saying the person's death was likely accidental. As of Thursday, investigators said they have positively identified the body as belonging to a female from the Hartford...
WMUR.com

Police search for owner of snake found in Littleton business

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton police are hoping to find the owner of a reptile recently discovered at a business. If your snake ran, or rather slithered away from home, they have it. New Hampshire Fish and Game stopped by their department after a small snake was found loose in...
LITTLETON, NH
WMUR.com

2 hurt in crash at Spaulding Turnpike Connector in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday on the Route 16 Spaulding Turnpike Connector. Rochester police said it happened shortly after noon Tuesday when a 92-year-old driver crossed into the opposite travel lane and struck a car. Both drivers had to be extracted from their...
ROCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Plymouth fire dept. assists with birth

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Fire-Rescue assisted with the delivery of a baby last week, evaluating mother and baby after the birth. Paramedics were called on Jan. 5 just before 3 p.m. for a pregnancy problem on Route 25. The crew arrived to find a healthy girl had been delivered in the presence of her 4-year-old brother. Mother and baby were transferred to the ambulance for evaluation, and the father arrived in time to cut the cord.
PLYMOUTH, NH
94.9 HOM

Have You Seen This House That Looks Like a Boot in Hudson, New Hampshire?

A while back, a dude named Tom Jones was on a hike in Hudson, New Hampshire, when he came across something a little peculiar. It appeared to be a boot-shaped little house. Now, that's something you don't see everyday! He posted the photo on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook page with the caption "You find the weirdest things while hiking in NH lol"
HUDSON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Alton-Gilford Route 11 Corridor Study public informational meeting Jan. 26

ALTON— The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will host a public informational meeting to discuss potential improvements along Route 11 from Scenic Drive in Gilford to Midge Cove Road in Alton. The meeting will be held at the Alton Bay Community Center, 58 Mount Major Hwy, Route 11, Alton,...
ALTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Hunter's grocery store in Wolfeboro destroyed by fire

WOLFEBORO — A 50-year-old grocery store was destroyed by a fire on Monday evening. The fire occurred after hours, and no injuries were reported. Hunter’s Shop 'n Save, a family-owned independent grocery store, was reduced to cinders by a fire that was reported at 9:12 p.m. on Monday, according to Wolfeboro Deputy Fire Chief Nathan Nichols. He said 10 departments worked together to extinguish the fire, with some coming from as far as Rochester.
WOLFEBORO, NH

