Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
Related
Teen dies in skiing accident at Gunstock Resort
GILFORD, N.H. — A high school student died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort, a principal said. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community saying the student, 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at the school. “This is a...
WMTW
15-year-old dead after New Hampshire skiing accident
A New Hampshire teenager is dead after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community on Tuesday morning, saying the victim, Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at Gilford High School. Quimby was 15 years...
mynbc5.com
Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH
LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
WCAX
Woman dies from injuries sustained in NH fire
LANGDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say a wood stove is suspected of causing a fatal fire in Sullivan County two weeks ago. It happened in the town of Langdon on the morning of January 5. Fire crews responded to Darby Brook Lane and found a shed engulfed in flames. A woman who escaped the fire was sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with injuries. The state fire marshal on Thursday said the victim, Crystal Chase, 29, died of her injuries on January 11.
NH man facing assault charges after 7-year-old boy found suffering from severe burns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 7-year-old New Hampshire boy was found suffering from severe burns to the face and body on Tuesday morning, according to police. Manchester Police responded to a residence on Eastern Avenue just before 11 a.m. and located a 7-year-old child who was not conscious or breathing and had significant burns all over his body. The child was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment and was transferred for more advanced care, said police.
mynbc5.com
Cause of death for body found at Casella facility likely accidental, police say
HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police released new information about thefemale body found at the Casella Recycling Processing Center in Hartford earlier this week, saying the person's death was likely accidental. As of Thursday, investigators said they have positively identified the body as belonging to a female from the Hartford...
WMUR.com
Police search for owner of snake found in Littleton business
LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton police are hoping to find the owner of a reptile recently discovered at a business. If your snake ran, or rather slithered away from home, they have it. New Hampshire Fish and Game stopped by their department after a small snake was found loose in...
Flat tire spike in Thetford blamed on sharp rocks meant to mitigate mud season
According to the town manager, road crews began using larger stones to repair roads after last year’s awful mud season. After a dozen residents complained of flat tires, the town will switch back to its old methods. Read the story on VTDigger here: Flat tire spike in Thetford blamed on sharp rocks meant to mitigate mud season.
Man who allegedly fled N.H. police at 127 mph caught later because he was driving a rental car
The man rented the car he was speeding in through Turo, a rental car app. After an investigation that took over a month, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say drove 127 mph before fleeing police in early December. The man initially evaded police, but was...
WMUR.com
2 hurt in crash at Spaulding Turnpike Connector in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday on the Route 16 Spaulding Turnpike Connector. Rochester police said it happened shortly after noon Tuesday when a 92-year-old driver crossed into the opposite travel lane and struck a car. Both drivers had to be extracted from their...
WMUR.com
New information released about discovery of woman's body in town bordering New Hampshire
HARTFORD, Vt. — Police said a womanfound dead at a recycling processing center in a community that borders New Hampshire is from Vermont. The body was discovered Tuesday morning at the Casella center in Hartford, Vermont, and police said Wednesday that the remains have been tentatively identified as belonging to a woman from the Hartford, Vermont, area.
laconiadailysun.com
Plymouth fire dept. assists with birth
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Fire-Rescue assisted with the delivery of a baby last week, evaluating mother and baby after the birth. Paramedics were called on Jan. 5 just before 3 p.m. for a pregnancy problem on Route 25. The crew arrived to find a healthy girl had been delivered in the presence of her 4-year-old brother. Mother and baby were transferred to the ambulance for evaluation, and the father arrived in time to cut the cord.
This New Hampshire Brewery is Bringing Summer Vibes With an Indoor Beach
With snow on the ground, likely for the next two or three months, summer energy is sadly gone. I know, it hurts. I, like you, miss the sun, beach, and warm sand. And it is gone until May or June...or is it?. It's not. All the summer energy is still...
Have You Seen This House That Looks Like a Boot in Hudson, New Hampshire?
A while back, a dude named Tom Jones was on a hike in Hudson, New Hampshire, when he came across something a little peculiar. It appeared to be a boot-shaped little house. Now, that's something you don't see everyday! He posted the photo on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook page with the caption "You find the weirdest things while hiking in NH lol"
laconiadailysun.com
Alton-Gilford Route 11 Corridor Study public informational meeting Jan. 26
ALTON— The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will host a public informational meeting to discuss potential improvements along Route 11 from Scenic Drive in Gilford to Midge Cove Road in Alton. The meeting will be held at the Alton Bay Community Center, 58 Mount Major Hwy, Route 11, Alton,...
laconiadailysun.com
Wolfeboro firefighters working to contain fire at Hunter's grocery store Monday night
WOLFEBORO — Firefighters are working to contain a blaze at Hunter's Shop 'n Save on South Main Street Monday night. Several fire companies are responding including from Wolfeboro, West Ossipee and Alton.
nbcboston.com
‘Absolutely Gruesome': Mother Horrified by Burning, Beating That Left 7-Year-Old Son in Coma
A New Hampshire man is facing numerous charges after a 7-year-old boy was found unconscious and suffering from serious burns to his face and body on Tuesday. Rainah Riley says her son, Jaevion, is in a coma after being rushed to a hospital in Boston. She says the man who was arrested, 25-year-old Murtadah Moham, is his biological father.
WMUR.com
Police in New Hampshire's Lakes Region search for person responsible for BB gun attacks
LACONIA, N.H. — Police in two Lakes Region towns are searching for whoever is behind a series of BB gun attacks. There have not been any reported injuries, but police said this is a very serious situation. Ginny Sanborn, of Laconia, made a quick pit stop at a Gilford...
laconiadailysun.com
Hunter's grocery store in Wolfeboro destroyed by fire
WOLFEBORO — A 50-year-old grocery store was destroyed by a fire on Monday evening. The fire occurred after hours, and no injuries were reported. Hunter’s Shop 'n Save, a family-owned independent grocery store, was reduced to cinders by a fire that was reported at 9:12 p.m. on Monday, according to Wolfeboro Deputy Fire Chief Nathan Nichols. He said 10 departments worked together to extinguish the fire, with some coming from as far as Rochester.
Man dies by suicide after standoff with police in Wells
WELLS, Maine — A standoff in Wells on Wednesday ended after a man died by suicide. Around 5:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was made where the dispatcher could hear a man and a woman arguing over a gun, according to a release from Wells police. Police said the dispatcher...
Comments / 0