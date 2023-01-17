Read full article on original website
NM Voices For Children release 2022 New Mexico KIDS COUNT data book
The annual accounting for child well-being in New Mexico has been released in the form of the 2022 NM KIDS COUNT Data Book, which was released on Wednesday. The data collected touches on a range of topics from demographics, COVID-19 hardships, economic well-being, education, health and family and community. A...
Members of NM's Congressional Delegation visit the state's first sobering center
Senator Martin Heinrich and Representative Melanie Stansbury were both in Albuquerque on Wednesday afternoon to attend a tour of the Gateway Center at the Gibson Health Hub. Both were responsible for securing $4.2 million in funding in the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Agreement to open New Mexico’s first medical sobering center, which will be located inside the Gateway.
New Mexico Legislature Opens 2023 Session
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered her State of the State address on Tuesday, the first in front of a full Roundhouse in several years. Lujan Grisham focused on some of the accomplishments she says occurred in her first term and the proposals she wants accomplished during the session. She noted...
