Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
Bristol Harbor Group Promotes Two
Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) announced the promotion of two members of its team, Ian M. Lawson, P.E. and Teri L. LaForest, P.E. Upon earning his Professional Engineer License in Rhode Island, Lawson has been promoted to Senior Naval Architect. He has been with...
satnews.com
Arianespace’s Chief Commercial Officer brings 20+ years global satellite commercial leadership
Arianespace has appointed Steven Rutgers to serve as its next Chief Commercial Officer. Steven Rutgers began his career in the space industry over two decades ago, working his way progressively through the ranks — initially as the international market and account manager with Inmarsat distributor Xantic in the Netherlands. He subsequently worked in Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore with Stratos and Inmarsat, negotiating complex bids and supporting commercial development.
marinelink.com
Marlink, Fraunhofer CML Institute Partner on Ship Digitalization Project
The project outcomes will enable shipowners to better understand how to optimise voyages, reduce fuel consumption and optimise operational maintenance. Copyright Photo Gallery/Adobe Stock. Marlink and research institute Fraunhofer CML (Center for Maritime Logistics and Services) annonced a partnership to identify Key Performance Indicator (KPI) data to accelerate digitalization and...
Industrial Distribution
MacroFab Secures $42M for Cloud-Based Electronics Manufacturing Platform
MacroFab, the cloud manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of more than 100 factories across North America, announced today $42 million in new growth capital. The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison...
Pronghorn Announces Capital Investment in Hella Cocktail Co., Appoints New CEO, Managing Director
Pronghorn, an independent company dedicated to expanding diversity within the spirits industry by cultivating and investing in the next generation of Black founders, executives, and entrepreneurs, has announced today its most recent capital investment in Hella Cocktail Co. Pronghorn’s capital investment in the brand will provide access to its supercharging...
Medagadget.com
Airway Management Devices Market (2023-2030) Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors: Medtronic PLC, ICU Medical, Inc., Viggo Medical Devices
Over the course of the projected period, market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the leading players’ increased adoption of inorganic growth tactics including collaborations and agreements. For instance, in July 2022, a U.S.-based medical equipment firm named Securisyn Medical LLC and a company that manufactures medical devices called SunMed, LLC, entered into a strategic manufacturing and distribution collaboration for the global distribution of new airway securement devices.
Cyngn Announces Sales Veteran in Automated Robotics, Chris Wright, as Head of Sales
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the appointment of Chris Wright as Head of Sales. Wright has over 30 years of experience in sales, bringing a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise in both robotics and manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005098/en/ Cyngn Head of Sales: Chris Wright (Graphic: Business Wire)
marinelink.com
Interview: Tim M. Clerc, VP Engineering, Seacor Marine
SEACOR Demerara 9th hybrid in the program. By permission of SEACOR Marine. Tim Clerc’s maritime career spans half a century, starting with his cadet training in 1969 in the U.K. He sees hybrid technology as one of the most transformational technological developments in maritime in that span, and the company is currently awaiting its 10th hybrid, the Seacor Yangtze. Clerc discusses the hybrid strategy and offers some practical insights.
marinelink.com
OSM Maritime and Thome Agree to Merge
OSM Maritime Group and Thome Group have agreed to a merger that will create one of the world's largest ship management companies. The combined company OSM Thome will be headquartered in Arendal, Norway, with technical management hubs maintained in Singapore and Europe. Today, the two companies manage 1,000 ships in...
marinelink.com
Team Resolute Wins $1.97B Deal to Build Three UK Navy Support Ships
Team Resolute, a consortium comprising BMT, Harland & Wolff, and Navantia UK, has secured a contract worth £1.6 billion (currently around $1.97 billion) to deliver three naval support ships for the UK Navy. Harland & Wolff Group said Wednesday that, further to its announcement on November 16, 2022 regarding...
Verve’s Partners Elect Bill Weinstein As CEO
On the eve of its anniversary, Verve has tapped founding Partner Bill Weinstein as the first CEO in the agency’s thirteen years. The decision was made by the Partnership and announced by his fellow Founding Partners Adam Levine and Bryan Besser in an all-company meeting with a grateful and excited Weinstein thanking each member of the Verve community for their support and belief. In the heartfelt speech from Besser and Levine, they highlighted the need to provide additional structure as the independent agency adds resources to its core film and television business while continuing to expand into new areas of client representation. “As...
marinelink.com
Havfram Subsea Reclaims Ocean Installer Name after Offshore Wind Business Sold
Offshore construction company Havfram Subsea said Thursday it was taking back its Ocean Installer name. The company's subsea business was known as Ocean Installer from the company's inception in 2011, with the 2020 name change reflecting its diversification into the offshore wind industry. The relaunch follows last year's announcement of the sale of Havfram's wind business lines.
marinelink.com
Allianz: Top 5 Risks in Marine & Shipping
Allianz, a global commercial insurer, just released its 2023 Risk Barometer, which shows how 2,712 risk management experts from 94 countries ranked the top corporate risks. While the report offers insights on perceived global business risks in general, it also offers insights by industry sector. MarineLink's readers will be interested...
marinelink.com
Marlink, Fraunhofer CML Team Up to Speed Up Digitalization, Define RoI Scenarios in Shipping Industry
Maritime communications specialist Marlink signed an agreement with research institute Fraunhofer CML (Center for Maritime Logistics and Services) to identify Key Performance Indicator (KPI) data to accelerate digitalization and define the Return on Investment (ROI) scenarios for long term operational efficiency. Within this agreement, Marlink will leverage its BridgeLink solution...
marinelink.com
Diana Shipping Announces New Time Charters
Dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping on Tuesday announced new charter contracts for two of its vessels, the Polymnia and Los Angeles. Diana said it has extended the time charter contract with CLdN Cobelfret SA for the Polymnia, a 98,704 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2012. The gross charter...
marinelink.com
Crowley, ESVAGT to Build Service Operation Vessel for U.S. Offshore Wind Ops
U.S. maritime services company Crowley and Danish offshore service company ESVAGT will jointly build and operate a service operations vessel (SOV) under a long-term charter with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The vessel will serve in the U.S. offshore wind market. Under the new contract, Crowley will manage and crew the...
swineweb.com
Novus Names Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd as Distribution Partner in China
Global animal health and nutrition company Novus International, Inc., today announced a new partnership with Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., to serve customers in China. The new Chinese company, Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., will serve as Novus’s distributor in China for its MINTREX® bis-chelated trace...
marinelink.com
Prelude Loads First Tanker Since Output Suspension
The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker to berth at Shell's Prelude floating LNG site off Western Australia since it was shut down after a fire has begun loading, Refinitiv data shows. The Methane Becki Anne vessel berthed at the Prelude plant on Jan. 17, Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed. Gas...
marinelink.com
McDonough Names Beerbohm VP of Maintenance
Metairie, La.-based marine transportation company McDonough Marine Service announced it has promoted longtime employee David Beerbohm to vice president of maintenance. For over 22 years, Beerbohm has been instrumental in leading the company's maintenance team, the company said. Before joining McDonough in 2000, Beerbohm help positions at Bollinger Shipyards and...
ATP launches new features to Flightdocs Operations platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- ATP, the leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, is launching a new suite of features to its aviation software platform Flightdocs Operations as part of the new product showcase during the NBAA’s Schedulers and Dispatcher Conference January 24 – 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005780/en/ Desktop and mobile view of Flightdocs Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0