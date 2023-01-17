ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Wildlife managers ask public for annual wolf count help

By By RaeLynn Ricarte | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLllS_0kHmRUBr00

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is in the process of counting the wolf population and number of packs, with that data to be publicly released in April.

WDFW officials said winter is the best time to count wolves because packs are more stationary, which increases the accuracy of a population tally.

Toward that end, wildlife managers are asking people with camera footage of wolf movement or tracks in locations not previously known for pack activity to upload footage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/at-risk/species-recovery/gray-wolf/observations . The agency also asks that people report sightings of movement.

Wolf biologists have been coordinating with private timberland companies, landowners and other agencies to conduct aerial surveys to gather new predator numbers.

The state now reports a minimum of 206 wolves in 33 packs, a 16% increase from 2021 and growth for the 13th consecutive year.

WDFW documented 27 wolf mortalities in 2022.

Since the agency's first wolf survey in 2008, the population of the apex predators has grown by an average of 25% per year.

The majority of wolves make their home in Northeastern Washington, a region that has seen the greatest number of attacks on livestock.

However, packs have been slowly spreading across the state. This year WDFW monitored the travels of two wolves in Yakima and Klickitat counties. A collared male wolf that was originally from the Naneum pack in the Central Cascades, and an uncollared wolf of unknown sex and age, were the first documented in these locations. Although wolves have been reported in that region before, WDFW was not able to confirm those sightings.

The presence of wolves in unaccustomed places led WDFW conflict specialists and wolf biologists to meet with ranchers in Klickitat County to go over ways to head off wolf-cattle conflicts. Officials said an emphasis was placed on disposing of livestock carcasses to avoid attracting wolves into the area. Ranchers were also offered materials, labor, and help to prepare for a future where wolves are established in the South Cascades.

A “pack” is defined by the state as two or more wolves traveling together during the winter, and a “breeding pair” as at least one adult male and one adult female that had two or more pups survive until Dec. 31.

In December, WDFW reported no wolf depredations, the same as 2017 through 2021.

The agency also reported that in 2021 76% of known wolf packs were not involved in any documentation livestock depredation.

Washington’s species management plan calls for full delisting of wolves as the population grows, which will allow more hunts of problem predators. Delisting can take place in areas where wolves are not federally protected when there are at least four successful breeding pairs in each recovery region plus three anywhere for three straight years, or four in each plus six anywhere in a single year.

Comments / 5

CJ
2d ago

For the wolf lovers out there, I am sure they love this news, that the wolf is making a come back statewide. For the rancher there, I am sure they are thinking of ways to better protect their investment. For the sportsman out there, I am sure they are thinking, What is the cost of out of state tags. #1 problem I see with this article, is if this is true about the WDFW stating they need help with the correct number of wolves in Washington State, means they have absolutely NO clue how many are out there.

Reply(2)
3
Related
610KONA

Wolves are On the Rise in Washington and WDFW Needs Your Help

According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf population statewide grew 16% from 2021 to 2022, and stands at approximately 206. There are also currently 33 known wolf packs in the state. Though that number in growth is a bit below the annual state average of 25% since numbers began being kept, beginning in 2008.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered

Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mega 99.3

Yakama Nation Granted Derogatory Feature Name Change

Nine tribal proposals to rename features across Washington state that once bore a derogatory term for Native American women are now official after the Board of Natural Resources approved them during its meeting Tuesday morning. The Washington State Committee on Geographic Names approved the nine proposals this week including proposals...
WASHINGTON STATE
washingtonnature.org

Port Susan Bay Preserve: Where have all the Chinook gone? (Part 2)

This is part two of a two-part series on important work happening at the Port Susan Bay Preserve; you can read part one here. Rebuilding an estuary, one of the most productive ecosystems on earth, takes dedication. Estuaries, the marshy areas that exist between where the land meets the sea,...
everettpost.com

Skagit County North Star Project moves to Phase 2

In early 2022, Skagit County launched the North Star project, a joint effort between Skagit County and the cities of Burlington, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, and Sedro-Woolley to better align resources and services to address the complex behavioral health and homelessness challenges in their communities. Homelessness and behavioral health have been an important issue in Skagit County for many years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to this incredibly complex issue. Local housing challenges, creating, and exacerbating mental health issues, and substance use disorders are some of the many problems the North Star Project plans on addressing.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

December 2022 water levels break eight historical records

December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
SPOKANE, WA
Flathead Beacon

Three Grizzly Bears Test Positive for Avian Flu in First Documented Cases

Three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall and were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. They mark the first documented cases of avian flu in grizzly bears. The three...
KALISPELL, MT
The Daily Astorian

Scratchpad: The Northwest's own crab

Awaited over the early months of winter, crabbing season is now underway along much of the Oregon Coast, open as of mid-January in waters south of Cape Falcon. Starting Feb. 1, crab pots — dropped from boats and piers — will extend north into Washington. Primary object of...
WASHINGTON STATE
wamwamfm.com

Great Washingtonian Smoke-Off on April 29th

The Washington Parks and Recreation Group is planning our Great Washingtonian Smoke Off again this year. It will be on Saturday, April 29th. More information will be released after the details are finalized. Stay tuned for updates on the Washington Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
WASHINGTON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water

Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water: Eight environmental groups petitioned the EPA to address nitrate poisoning in northeast Oregon drinking water three years ago. They claimed in a Jan. 16, 2020 petition that the state had failed for more than 30 years to prevent nitrate contamination from farm fertilisers, animal manure, and industrial effluent from degrading an aquifer that thousands of Morrow and Umatilla County residents depend on for drinking water.
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania farmland conservation offers short-term pain, long-term gain

(The Center Square) – Environmental groups, year after year, argue that Pennsylvania must prioritize more state funding for conservation projects. This time around, however, they finally feel heard. “Pennsylvania right now, has one thing that it hasn’t had in a long time, if ever … and that is momentum,” said Harry Campbell, science policy and advocacy director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
q13fox.com

Gov. Inslee endorses bill to lower blood alcohol level in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The number of deadly traffic crashes in Washington soared to a level not seen since 1990, according to Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Preliminary reports show 745 people were killed on the roads in 2022. WTSC said more than half of the deadly crashes involved impairment from drugs...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy