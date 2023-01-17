Wildlife managers ask public for annual wolf count help

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is in the process of counting the wolf population and number of packs, with that data to be publicly released in April.

WDFW officials said winter is the best time to count wolves because packs are more stationary, which increases the accuracy of a population tally.

Toward that end, wildlife managers are asking people with camera footage of wolf movement or tracks in locations not previously known for pack activity to upload footage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/at-risk/species-recovery/gray-wolf/observations . The agency also asks that people report sightings of movement.

Wolf biologists have been coordinating with private timberland companies, landowners and other agencies to conduct aerial surveys to gather new predator numbers.

The state now reports a minimum of 206 wolves in 33 packs, a 16% increase from 2021 and growth for the 13th consecutive year.

WDFW documented 27 wolf mortalities in 2022.

Since the agency's first wolf survey in 2008, the population of the apex predators has grown by an average of 25% per year.

The majority of wolves make their home in Northeastern Washington, a region that has seen the greatest number of attacks on livestock.

However, packs have been slowly spreading across the state. This year WDFW monitored the travels of two wolves in Yakima and Klickitat counties. A collared male wolf that was originally from the Naneum pack in the Central Cascades, and an uncollared wolf of unknown sex and age, were the first documented in these locations. Although wolves have been reported in that region before, WDFW was not able to confirm those sightings.

The presence of wolves in unaccustomed places led WDFW conflict specialists and wolf biologists to meet with ranchers in Klickitat County to go over ways to head off wolf-cattle conflicts. Officials said an emphasis was placed on disposing of livestock carcasses to avoid attracting wolves into the area. Ranchers were also offered materials, labor, and help to prepare for a future where wolves are established in the South Cascades.

A “pack” is defined by the state as two or more wolves traveling together during the winter, and a “breeding pair” as at least one adult male and one adult female that had two or more pups survive until Dec. 31.

In December, WDFW reported no wolf depredations, the same as 2017 through 2021.

The agency also reported that in 2021 76% of known wolf packs were not involved in any documentation livestock depredation.

Washington’s species management plan calls for full delisting of wolves as the population grows, which will allow more hunts of problem predators. Delisting can take place in areas where wolves are not federally protected when there are at least four successful breeding pairs in each recovery region plus three anywhere for three straight years, or four in each plus six anywhere in a single year.