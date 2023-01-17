ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young sparks Maryland late, knocks off Michigan, 64-58

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 26 points and Maryland took command of the game over the final 10 minutes to beat Michigan, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Wolverines with a 64-58 victory. The game tipped off the second-round of Big Ten Conference play. Michigan posted a 35-point rout of the Terrapins, 81-46 in their first meeting on New Year’s Day.
Mom 'livid' after key figure in teen's death gets parole

DETROIT (AP) — A man who told police that he placed a Detroit-area teen's body in a trash bin has been released from prison after less than a year. The mother of Zion Foster says she's “livid.” Police last year spent months searching a landfill for Zion's remains but were unsuccessful. Jalyn Brazier was sentenced to at least 23 months in prison for lying to police during the investigation of Zion's disappearance. But he was granted parole this week, apparently after completing a special program for certain inmates. Detroit Police Chief James White says Zion's death remains under investigation. Brazier has insisted that she lost consciousness when they were smoking marijuana.
Michigan St beats No. 23 Rutgers 70-56 with balanced scoring

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard had 16 points and seven assists to help four teammates reach double figures, lifting Michigan State to a 70-56 win over No. 23 Rutgers. The Spartans overcame an awful start, trailing by nine in the opening minutes, to lead 36-30 at halftime and by as much as 16 points in the second half. The Scarlet Knights pulled within two points twice, but gave up seven straight points to trail 50-41 midway through the second half, ending their comeback hopes. Clifford Omoruyi had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Rutgers.
