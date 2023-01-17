Aaron Rodgers gives huge update on playing future

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t appear ready yet to make a decision on his playing future.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has a decision to make this off-season. Rodgers could potentially come back to the Packers to play his 19th season with the team. He could also request a trade and he could even retire.

Right now though, Rodgers isn’t ready to make any sort of decision. At least that’s what the man himself said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

Matt Schneidman tweeted , “Aaron Rodgers on his decision: ‘I’m not mentally or emotionally at that point to give one.'”

So the legendary quarterback isn’t quite ready to make anything happen yet. Not surprising, as the season just ended and there’s a lot for him to contemplate.

Green Bay isn’t any stranger to quarterback dilemmas, as history reminds us. Nor are they any strangers to those dilemmas being extended out over a period of time. Packer fans must ultimately feel a strong sense of familiarity as they await Rodgers’ decision.

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Green Bay’s history. He’s thrown for 59,055 yards in his career in Green Bay with a team-record 475 touchdown passes. Rodgers trails Brett Favre in career passing yards by 2,600 yards.

This situation hasn’t reached its endpoint yet and based on the future Hall of Famer’s comments, nobody should anticipate it ending anytime soon.

