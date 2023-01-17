Greetings for the New Year! The holidays have come and gone too quickly, it seems, and hopefully by now we are all settling into 2023!. Our Town achieved many major milestones in 2022, including the purchase of the original high school and groundbreaking on the wastewater treatment plant renovations. By the end of this fiscal year, we will have administered almost $16 million in grant funds.

SUPERIOR, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO