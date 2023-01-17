Read full article on original website
Arizona Silver Belt
Plan approved to divide Gila County jury pool
By an Administrative Order, Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel approved a proposal authored by Gila County Superior Court Judges Timothy Wright and Bryan Chambers that would effectively divide Gila County’s jury pool so that Northern Gila County residents no longer have to travel to Globe for jury duty and residents of Southern Gila County no longer have to travel to Payson for jury duty.
Arizona Silver Belt
Town of Superior presents the Mayor’s Minute
Greetings for the New Year! The holidays have come and gone too quickly, it seems, and hopefully by now we are all settling into 2023!. Our Town achieved many major milestones in 2022, including the purchase of the original high school and groundbreaking on the wastewater treatment plant renovations. By the end of this fiscal year, we will have administered almost $16 million in grant funds.
Arizona Silver Belt
Ground broken on Connie’s Bridge replacement
A groundbreaking ceremony last Tuesday morning celebrated the launch of the long-awaited Upper Pinal Creek Bridge (aka Connie’s Bridge) replacement project. Handling the ceremonial shovels were City of Globe councilmembers and staff, representatives of the project contractor, and guests including Arizona State Representative David Cook and Gila County Supervisors Woody Cline and Tim Humphrey.
Arizona Silver Belt
Miami Council discusses CDBG projects
The Miami Town Council began the new year with a spirited discussion on allocation of $194,000 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. Four projects were proposed:. Installation of an elevator at the Bullion Plaza Museum for ADA compliance. Rehabilitation of the Keystone Stairs. Repair of asphalt public streets. Installation...
Arizona Silver Belt
Lady Braves defeat Leading Edge, improve to 21-2
The San Carlos Lady Braves defeated the Leading Edge Academy Lady Spartans in a No.1 vs No. 2 showdown at home last week. With the win, the Lady Braves improved to 21-2 on the season and solidified their top ranking in Class 2A. Despite winning 58-47, the Lady Braves held...
