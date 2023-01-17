Read full article on original website
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
Lauren Alaina Tells Brittany Aldean She’s ‘Scaring’ Her During Funny Phone Prank [Watch]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) You can't be too unassuming when Jason Aldean or his wife Brittany call your phone. The two have been prank calling their friends, but rather than asking if the refrigerator is running, the pair have schemed up something else: One person wears noise-canceling headphones while the other feeds them responses.
Inside Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Bryan’s ‘Solid’ Marriage and Life in Nashville: ‘They’re Best Friends’
Write a love song about them! Luke Bryan and wife Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer) have been going strong since tying the knot in 2006. “Luke and Caroline are known as one of the most solid couples in Nashville,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “They’re so proud of the […]
Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’
Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Needs ‘Help in the Wardrobe Department,’ Fans Say
Is this fan reaction just nitpicking? Or are the loudest voices in the online country music scene onto something about Miranda Lambert's handsome husband, Brendan McLoughlin?
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Nicole Kidman Shares Emotional Instagram of Keith Urban Amid Major ‘The Voice’ Announcement
Keith Urban is saying goodbye to The Voice Australia, and Nicole Kidman has his back. On October 8, the country singer performed in Nashville, Tennessee for his world tour “The Speed of Now.” After paying a heartfelt tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, Keith was joined by his wife behind the scenes. She later shared the sweet private moment with a candid Instagram picture posted on the heels of Keith revealing that he is leaving The Voice Australia ahead of season 12 to focus on his family and music.
Blake Shelton's Success With 'Barmageddon' Rubbing Fellow Country Stars The Wrong Way, Claims Insider: 'They're Jealous'
It appears everything Blake Shelton touches turns to gold — much to the dismay of his fellow country hitmakers. Though the upcoming season of The Voice will be the singer's last, fans can still see him on TV via Barmageddon — his, Carson Daly and Nikki Bella's successful new game show that's ruffling feathers across the industry.The series takes place at Ole Red, his bar in downtown Nashville, the same area that's home to locales owned by the likes of ex-wife Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean. But since Shelton's joint is the only one on the small screen,...
Has Miranda Lambert Ever Had a No. 1 Hit Song?
Given that Miranda Lambert is entrenched in country and stays true to her identity, the Billboard Hot 100 may not be something she wants to conquer.
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne + More Line Up for Leslie Jordan Tribute Show
An all-star cast of musical and acting stars are booked to celebrate the life and career of Leslie Jordan at the Grand Ole Opry in February. Called Reportin' for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan, the event will feature an evening of performances and storytelling dedicated to Jordan's lasting legacy.
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And I Really Hope They Release It
I don’t even really know what this means… All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time: SOTY we already know. pic.twitter.com/1eN9uHuRXO — alex (@Aayers10) April 14, 2022 Typically, this wouldn’t be much to write […] The post Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And I Really Hope They Release It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, And More To Participate In A Benefit Concert Honoring Leslie Jordan
Country music's biggest stars will flock to Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 19 to honor the late legend, Leslie Jordan. The special evening, "Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, " will include a collection of intimate performances from some of his closest friends and colleagues. The star-studded...
Carly Pearce Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Her First Grand Ole Opry Performance of 2023
When Carly Pearce started her career in Dollywood as a teenager, joining the Grand Ole Opry felt like a faraway dream. Then, in 2021 Dolly Parton, one of Carly’s heroes, invited her to become part of the family. Later that year, Trisha Yearwood inducted her into the Opry. Since then, Pearce has been a fixture on the hallowed stage. Earlier this week, she played the first of many 2023 Opry dates at the Ryman.
