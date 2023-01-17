ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Turns 77 Years Old Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Dolly Parton is celebrating her birthday today. The country music legend turns 77 years old today. The Rising crew threw a little party in her honor. Instead of cake, the marked the occasion with miniature chess pies. Those pies are are one of Dolly’s favorites.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

The owner of this Uptown cafe wants to know your story

Jacqueline Smith had always wanted to be an entrepreneur, but opening a business didn’t seem to be in the cards for her. When she moved to North Carolina, her original plan was to close on a house. However, the plan changed when she got the opportunity to rent a commercial space in Brevard Court instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Charlotte Celebrity Hair Braider Typh’s Braids Tells The In’s and Out’s Of The Business

Celebrity hair braider Tiffany Poles stopped through Nolimit Larry & The Morning Maddhouse. Tiffany better known as Typh’s Braids is a braider to the stars here in Charlotte. Typh’s client list includes people like Ted Guinn, Terry Rozier, The Game, and her number one client Allen Iverson. Typh speaks about her first celebrity client and how she spread her business in the celebrity world. She also tells us about getting started in the hair business and the classes she teaches to help others in the industry.
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Claire’s and Loft in Birkdale Village closing this month

Jan. 18. By TL Bernthal. Two stores in Birkdale Village are closing , but the Kilted Buffalo renewed its lease for five years, representatives of the businesses said. Claire’s — which sells jewelry and fashion accessories, plus ear piercing — closes Saturday, Jan. 21. Associates can transfer to other store locations such as NorthLake Mall or in Denver.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Enjoy Taco Tuesday At These Hot Spots in Charlotte

It’s Taco Tuesday!! Do you know what that means? Well, obviously tacos for dinner. I love Taco Tuesday because Mexican food is one of my favorite types of food. Not only am I a taco fan, but everything from quesadillas, chips and queso, fajitas, and everything in between gets me so excited. Not only on Tuesdays but just about any day throughout the week honestly.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Char-Meck Library Giving Away 20,000 Free Laptops Starting Today

In order to be eligible for the free laptop, applicants must be at least 18 years of age, a resident of Mecklenburg County, have an active email address, have a photo ID with an identification number, and provide proof of a Mecklenburg County address. After all these requirements are met, applicants must also sign a statement confirming they would not have the technology to meet their educational and informational needs otherwise.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Piper’s Tavern, formerly Galway Hooker in Cornelius, closes

CORNELIUS – A Lake Norman area food, beverage and fun-times landmark is “temporarily closed” as owners work toward the re-opening, perhaps this spring, of a “new concept.”. Piper’s Tavern at Lake Norman, in the authentic Irish pub building well-known for nearly two decades as the Galway...
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Do My Job: Minit Maids

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– “If it can shine, it will shine!” That’s the motto for Charlotte’s longest running local professional cleaning company, Minit Maids. In this week’s Do My Job, WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald learns the ropes of what it takes to be a professional cleaner.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Tasty Tuesday: Poppycox CLT Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, NC — For Tasty Tuesday, Poppycox Food Truck stopped by Rising to show off their Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches and Daddy Fries. To learn more about Poppycox, click here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group

CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

SpaceX Launch May Bring Beautiful Vapor Trail To The Carolinas

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL — There will be a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch on Wednesday, January 18th. SpaceX is targeting 7:10 AM ET. A backup launch will be Thursday, January 19th at 7:05 AM ET. The sunrise will be at 7:31 AM in Charlotte. With the launch being just before...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during a test, according to officials. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said the siren sounded during a regularly scheduled test at the facility. The test was intended to be a silent test, officials said, but […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
cn2.com

Carolina Connection – Cereal Bar Putting Fun in Cereal

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There are so many ways you can enjoy cereal. But we don’t think you have seen anything like this yet. Located at 1417 Riverchase Blvd. Suite 101 in Rock Hill, The Day and Night Cereal Bar is an exclusive off-shelf exotic cereal company that combines cereal with milk, ice cream and any other mix.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Charlotte's housing market will be red hot in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most residents know Charlotte is a hot housing market, and now, real-estate marketplace company Zillow said the Queen City will be the nation's hottest housing market in 2023 due to both home value growth and growth in owner-occupied households. The good news moving forward is the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Historic Mooresville baseball park rebuild discussed

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Tuesday, Mooresville Town Board will vote on whether to move forward with a plan to rebuild the historic Moor Park. Board members will decide on allocating $100,000 to the design of the project, but in total, town leaders estimate the project’s total cost could be upwards of $10 […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Gastonia, North Carolina

Places to visit in Gastonia, NC. Gastonia is a city in Gaston County in the state of North Carolina. It is well known for its many attractions, outdoor activities, and unique neighborhoods. You can explore the U.S. National Whitewater Center, visit the Schiele Museum of Natural History or take a stroll down Main Ave., lined with boutique stores and eateries.
GASTONIA, NC

