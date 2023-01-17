Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling AssociationThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com
Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Turns 77 Years Old Today
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Dolly Parton is celebrating her birthday today. The country music legend turns 77 years old today. The Rising crew threw a little party in her honor. Instead of cake, the marked the occasion with miniature chess pies. Those pies are are one of Dolly’s favorites.
Charlotte chef serves vegan food on the go with food truck
CHARLOTTE — The vegan food movement has exploded in recent years, but a Charlotte chef and food truck owner has been creating and perfecting his recipes for years. In fact, his delicious dishes may make you forget about meat altogether. Chef Akil Courtney says his family decided to go...
qcitymetro.com
The owner of this Uptown cafe wants to know your story
Jacqueline Smith had always wanted to be an entrepreneur, but opening a business didn’t seem to be in the cards for her. When she moved to North Carolina, her original plan was to close on a house. However, the plan changed when she got the opportunity to rent a commercial space in Brevard Court instead.
power98fm.com
Charlotte Celebrity Hair Braider Typh’s Braids Tells The In’s and Out’s Of The Business
Celebrity hair braider Tiffany Poles stopped through Nolimit Larry & The Morning Maddhouse. Tiffany better known as Typh’s Braids is a braider to the stars here in Charlotte. Typh’s client list includes people like Ted Guinn, Terry Rozier, The Game, and her number one client Allen Iverson. Typh speaks about her first celebrity client and how she spread her business in the celebrity world. She also tells us about getting started in the hair business and the classes she teaches to help others in the industry.
businesstodaync.com
Claire’s and Loft in Birkdale Village closing this month
Jan. 18. By TL Bernthal. Two stores in Birkdale Village are closing , but the Kilted Buffalo renewed its lease for five years, representatives of the businesses said. Claire’s — which sells jewelry and fashion accessories, plus ear piercing — closes Saturday, Jan. 21. Associates can transfer to other store locations such as NorthLake Mall or in Denver.
kiss951.com
Enjoy Taco Tuesday At These Hot Spots in Charlotte
It’s Taco Tuesday!! Do you know what that means? Well, obviously tacos for dinner. I love Taco Tuesday because Mexican food is one of my favorite types of food. Not only am I a taco fan, but everything from quesadillas, chips and queso, fajitas, and everything in between gets me so excited. Not only on Tuesdays but just about any day throughout the week honestly.
Char-Meck Library Giving Away 20,000 Free Laptops Starting Today
In order to be eligible for the free laptop, applicants must be at least 18 years of age, a resident of Mecklenburg County, have an active email address, have a photo ID with an identification number, and provide proof of a Mecklenburg County address. After all these requirements are met, applicants must also sign a statement confirming they would not have the technology to meet their educational and informational needs otherwise.
lakenormanpublications.com
Piper’s Tavern, formerly Galway Hooker in Cornelius, closes
CORNELIUS – A Lake Norman area food, beverage and fun-times landmark is “temporarily closed” as owners work toward the re-opening, perhaps this spring, of a “new concept.”. Piper’s Tavern at Lake Norman, in the authentic Irish pub building well-known for nearly two decades as the Galway...
wccbcharlotte.com
Do My Job: Minit Maids
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– “If it can shine, it will shine!” That’s the motto for Charlotte’s longest running local professional cleaning company, Minit Maids. In this week’s Do My Job, WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald learns the ropes of what it takes to be a professional cleaner.
wccbcharlotte.com
Tasty Tuesday: Poppycox CLT Food Truck
CHARLOTTE, NC — For Tasty Tuesday, Poppycox Food Truck stopped by Rising to show off their Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches and Daddy Fries. To learn more about Poppycox, click here.
wccbcharlotte.com
Bojangles Partners With Appalachian Mountain Brewery For New Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Some things just go together. That’s why Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) have partnered to brew the tasty beverage we didn’t know we’ve been waiting for: Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. The two Carolina-born brands joined forces to carefully concoct 2023’s...
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurants
For chicken salad fans in Charlotte, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group
CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
wccbcharlotte.com
SpaceX Launch May Bring Beautiful Vapor Trail To The Carolinas
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL — There will be a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch on Wednesday, January 18th. SpaceX is targeting 7:10 AM ET. A backup launch will be Thursday, January 19th at 7:05 AM ET. The sunrise will be at 7:31 AM in Charlotte. With the launch being just before...
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library giving free laptops to those in need
CHARLOTTE — If you’re in need of a computer to access things like jobs or school, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has a good deal this year. The library system is issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to adults who are eligible for the program in Mecklenburg County. Each laptop is free, and it includes “preloaded productivity and education applications.”
Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during a test, according to officials. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said the siren sounded during a regularly scheduled test at the facility. The test was intended to be a silent test, officials said, but […]
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Cereal Bar Putting Fun in Cereal
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There are so many ways you can enjoy cereal. But we don’t think you have seen anything like this yet. Located at 1417 Riverchase Blvd. Suite 101 in Rock Hill, The Day and Night Cereal Bar is an exclusive off-shelf exotic cereal company that combines cereal with milk, ice cream and any other mix.
Charlotte's housing market will be red hot in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most residents know Charlotte is a hot housing market, and now, real-estate marketplace company Zillow said the Queen City will be the nation's hottest housing market in 2023 due to both home value growth and growth in owner-occupied households. The good news moving forward is the...
Historic Mooresville baseball park rebuild discussed
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Tuesday, Mooresville Town Board will vote on whether to move forward with a plan to rebuild the historic Moor Park. Board members will decide on allocating $100,000 to the design of the project, but in total, town leaders estimate the project’s total cost could be upwards of $10 […]
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Gastonia, North Carolina
Places to visit in Gastonia, NC. Gastonia is a city in Gaston County in the state of North Carolina. It is well known for its many attractions, outdoor activities, and unique neighborhoods. You can explore the U.S. National Whitewater Center, visit the Schiele Museum of Natural History or take a stroll down Main Ave., lined with boutique stores and eateries.
