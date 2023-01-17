Read full article on original website
Arizona Silver Belt
Ground broken on Connie’s Bridge replacement
A groundbreaking ceremony last Tuesday morning celebrated the launch of the long-awaited Upper Pinal Creek Bridge (aka Connie’s Bridge) replacement project. Handling the ceremonial shovels were City of Globe councilmembers and staff, representatives of the project contractor, and guests including Arizona State Representative David Cook and Gila County Supervisors Woody Cline and Tim Humphrey.
Arizona Silver Belt
Miami Council discusses CDBG projects
The Miami Town Council began the new year with a spirited discussion on allocation of $194,000 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. Four projects were proposed:. Installation of an elevator at the Bullion Plaza Museum for ADA compliance. Rehabilitation of the Keystone Stairs. Repair of asphalt public streets. Installation...
