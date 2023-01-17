The Governors Ball is moving down the block in 2023; shifting over to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for a stacked weekend headlined by Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar. The storied NYC music festival has had several homes over the years, spending the last two years in the parking lot of Citi Field. From June 9-11, the festival pops up in one of the most iconic green spaces in the city, host to two World’s Fairs and the annual US Open tennis tournament.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO