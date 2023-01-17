ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NYS Music

First look At Broadway’s Newest Addition, “New York, New York”

Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele will star in the new Kander & Ebb musical New York, New York, which will begin previews at Broadway’s St. James Theatre March 24, 2023 prior to an official opening April 26, 2023. A love story set in post-World War II New York, Kander & Ebb’s newest venture will sure to delight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYS Music

The Governors Ball 2023 – Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar Headline Move to Flushing Meadows

The Governors Ball is moving down the block in 2023; shifting over to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for a stacked weekend headlined by Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar. The storied NYC music festival has had several homes over the years, spending the last two years in the parking lot of Citi Field. From June 9-11, the festival pops up in one of the most iconic green spaces in the city, host to two World’s Fairs and the annual US Open tennis tournament.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy