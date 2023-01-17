Read full article on original website
North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
wtae.com
Disney trip back on for group of Indiana County high school students
There is a happy update for some high school students in Indiana County. The acting superintendent of United Schools says they will get to go to Disney after all. That’s all thanks to the generosity of another school. Last week, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 reported that thousands of dollars raised for the trip had gone missing.
wtae.com
Boys and Girls Club of Western PA using $1.8M grant to offer teens mental health support
PITTSBURGH — The Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania is receiving $1.8 million to launch violence prevention programming. The goal is to reach 150 teens via five clubs in the Pittsburgh area. “This grant allows us to introduce an element that we feel is missing in our current...
WJAC TV
'Paying it forward:' Neighboring school agrees to share Disney trip with United band
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the United School District announced that their marching band students will get the opportunity to go to Disney World later this year after a neighboring school stepped in and agreed to share the trip with them. Last week, United School District reported...
PennLive.com
2 juveniles arrested after making shooting threats at Pa. school district: police
Authorities recently announced two juveniles were arrested after making school shooting threats in Cambria County in Pa. Greater Johnstown School District received two threats earlier in the week, according to Johnstown police. “At the end of the day, there is no room whatsoever for this type of behavior,” said Cambria...
wtae.com
Former school board member found not guilty in campaign sign theft trial
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A former school board member accused of stealing campaign signs was found not guilty by a jury on Thursday. Gary English, 66, was charged with stealing campaign signs in Hempfield Township and Greensburg after a witness told police English was loading signs into the back of his pickup truck. English never denied taking the signs, telling Pittsburgh's Action News 4 he believed he was doing PennDOT a favor.
New North Catholic football coach comes home from Arizona
Chris Rizzo, a Bethel Park native, took over the North Catholic football program a couple of weeks ago, following a successful run as the coach of Ironwood High School in Glendale, Arizona.
wtae.com
Communities come together after student-athlete's father is killed in hit-and-run
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Support from one high school basketball team to another during a difficult time for one young athlete. During the North Hills and Chartiers Valley boys basketball game Tuesday night, the North Hills community donated money to the Gleason family. Zachary Gleason was killed in a hit-and-run...
Johnstown healthcare center holds grand opening
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Caring Healthcare Network (CHN) held its grand opening at its location in Richland Township on Wednesday, Jan. 18., with a ribbon cutting alongside the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce and local elected officials. Dr. Candice Widuch independently owns the office, located at 1481 Eisenhower Boulevard, despite two other Caring Healthcare […]
wtae.com
WPIAL announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is recognizing some of the greatest names in western Pennsylvania high school sports. Below is the list of inductees for the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as announced Wednesday. Athletes. Ray Brinzer - North Allegheny wrestling. Emily Carter - Bethel Park swimming and...
Greensburg native named Pennsylvania acting attorney general
With Josh Shapiro taking over as governor, a chief law enforcement officer was needed in the state, and a western Pennsylvania native was tapped to fill the role. Greensburg native Michelle A. Henry has been named acting attorney general. A prosecutor for 26 years, Henry started as an intern in...
butlerradio.com
Mars Student Who Was Hit By Vehicle Continuing To Recover
A Mars student who was hit by a vehicle is continuing to improve in her recovery. 13-year-old Paige Lauten was seriously injured when she was hit by a car on Route 228 in late November. According to an update by her family, Paige had a feeding tube removed this week...
Student charged for allegedly striking, choking teacher with extension cord at Westmoreland school
A student has been charged for allegedly assaulting a school employee in Fairfield Township. Anthony Jenkins, 15, of Bolivar, was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail, unable to post $200,000 bond, after state police in Greensburg say he assaulted a 32-year-old male employee with an extension cord, according to a report.
ahn.org
Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Matthew Straka Named President of Allegheny County Medical Society Board of Directors
PITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Matthew Straka, MD, has been elected as President of the Allegheny County Medical Society (ACMS) Board of Directors. ACMS, established in 1865, is the leading professional association of physicians in Pennsylvania. A Pittsburgh native, Dr. Straka is an otolaryngologist at AHN. He...
New Kensington business earns first silver 'sustainable workplace' honor from Sustainable Pittsburgh
A downtown New Kensington business is among the first three to be designated as “sustainable workplaces” by Sustainable Pittsburgh. Trademark Threads, an embroidery and printing business at 1007 Fifth Ave., earned a silver level designation. The nonprofit Sustainable Pittsburgh says its program recognizes any business, nonprofit or other...
W.Va. man gets 4 years for stealing millions in mining equipment in Armstrong, Indiana counties
A former Beckley, W.Va. man has been sentenced to four years in prison and three years supervised release for stealing nearly $3 million worth of specialized mining equipment from Armstrong and Indiana counties. David Stanley was sentenced in federal court in Pittsburgh on Tuesday after pleading guilty in November 2019...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Art show, pierogi sale, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Allegheny County detectives accuse contractor of failing to do work in Hampton, Bethel Park after being paid
Detectives with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office have charged a McKeesport man with home improvement fraud after investigating complaints from residents in Hampton and Bethel Park. John Fritzius III, 54, of the 500 block of Lincoln Way was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of theft by deception,...
Allegheny County special election date set, results will determine state House control
The dates for three pivotal state House special elections in Allegheny County are set following legal wrangling over who could schedule them and when they would be held. The outcomes of the races will determine which party controls the state House for the remainder of the two-year session. The Allegheny...
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
