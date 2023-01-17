ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
SEWICKLEY, PA
wtae.com

Disney trip back on for group of Indiana County high school students

There is a happy update for some high school students in Indiana County. The acting superintendent of United Schools says they will get to go to Disney after all. That’s all thanks to the generosity of another school. Last week, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 reported that thousands of dollars raised for the trip had gone missing.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Former school board member found not guilty in campaign sign theft trial

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A former school board member accused of stealing campaign signs was found not guilty by a jury on Thursday. Gary English, 66, was charged with stealing campaign signs in Hempfield Township and Greensburg after a witness told police English was loading signs into the back of his pickup truck. English never denied taking the signs, telling Pittsburgh's Action News 4 he believed he was doing PennDOT a favor.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown healthcare center holds grand opening

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Caring Healthcare Network (CHN) held its grand opening at its location in Richland Township on Wednesday, Jan. 18., with a ribbon cutting alongside the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce and local elected officials. Dr. Candice Widuch independently owns the office, located at 1481 Eisenhower Boulevard, despite two other Caring Healthcare […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

WPIAL announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is recognizing some of the greatest names in western Pennsylvania high school sports. Below is the list of inductees for the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as announced Wednesday. Athletes. Ray Brinzer - North Allegheny wrestling. Emily Carter - Bethel Park swimming and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Mars Student Who Was Hit By Vehicle Continuing To Recover

A Mars student who was hit by a vehicle is continuing to improve in her recovery. 13-year-old Paige Lauten was seriously injured when she was hit by a car on Route 228 in late November. According to an update by her family, Paige had a feeding tube removed this week...
MARS, PA
ahn.org

Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Matthew Straka Named President of Allegheny County Medical Society Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Matthew Straka, MD, has been elected as President of the Allegheny County Medical Society (ACMS) Board of Directors. ACMS, established in 1865, is the leading professional association of physicians in Pennsylvania. A Pittsburgh native, Dr. Straka is an otolaryngologist at AHN. He...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Art show, pierogi sale, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

