Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Risk for strong afternoon storms on Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for eastern Indiana, including Greensburg, Muncie, New Castle and Richmond. The watch is until 7 p.m., but storms are expected to clear out by 5 p.m. Sunshine this afternoon has increased the risk for thunderstorms this afternoon, and a few...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Strong Winds Coming This Afternoon
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a wind advisory for central Indiana, including Clinton County, for today and tonight. Strong gusty winds are expected, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. Sustained winds up to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph can be expected. Besides Clinton,...
cbs4indy.com
Rain returns to the Hoosier State on Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS – After a brief hiatus of just one day, rainy weather will return to Central Indiana Wednesday afternoon. An active weather pattern keeps ample rain chances in our future, and we’ll kick things off with a round of rain on Wednesday. The day will begin fairly quiet and mild however. Temps will begin at least 10 degrees above average in the 30-35 range and a partly sunny sky will greet us. Warming will be steady, but slow through the day as clouds increase. Rain will begin entering the state in the mid afternoon across Southwestern Indiana and continue to spread north over the next few hours. Most locations will see rain fall between the late afternoon or early evening through most of the night. Highs during the day will be in the mid 40s, but it’s likely that we continue warming overnight.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Fox 59
Dry for today, rain on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning dry with temperatures in the 50s. Our highs today will be in the 50s as well this afternoon. We are dry for the day before rain chances move in for Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning. Dry, mild Tuesday. For the rest...
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero
There's a hero inside your heart, and maybe you'll find it on ice this weekend! Sherman went to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the stars of Disney on Ice present "Find Your Hero." Where is Sherman? Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero. There's a hero inside your heart, and maybe you'll find...
Fox 59
Above-average temps today, not record-breaking
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s, above average for this time of year when highs are normally in the 30s. However, these temperatures will not break any records. Record high: 67° set back in 1952. Record low: -20° set back in 1977...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Twisters Soda Bar
Adding flavored syrups to popular soda for your own unique blend. It's the new trend. Sherman is at Twisters Soda Bar in Pendleton!. Adding flavored syrups to popular soda for your own unique blend. It's the new trend. Sherman is at Twisters Soda Bar in Pendleton!. Daily 3 Daily 4...
WISH-TV
Send us your pictures from the Blizzard of 1978
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next week marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978. The once-in-a-generation blizzard dropped over 15 inches of snow in Indianapolis and set multiple records across many states. Storm Track 8 would like your photos and videos from the storm in Indiana to use on-air and...
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Fox 59
Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis fire, coworkers stepping in to help
Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis fire, coworkers stepping in to help. Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis …. Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis fire, coworkers stepping in to help. Dozens of animals seized from Hancock County farm. An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock...
Fox 59
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 18, 2023
Neighbors around a more than century-old Peru building are worried previously-unknown cancer-causing chemicals have been seeping into their homes and air for years now. Indiana Supreme Court hears challenge to near-total …. The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday in one of its most high-profile cases in recent history:...
How IU basketball transfers are performing at new schools midway through the season
The current era of the transfer portal is unavoidable for every college program, and Indiana is no exception. While the Hoosiers have benefitted from the transfer portal with players such as Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson, IU has also been a victim of numerous departures over the years. Currently, Indiana...
Storms sirens unexpectedly go off in Daviess County, Ind.
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Many people looked to the skies after storm sirens were heard blaring across Daviess County, Indiana. Officials say the alarm, however, was not supposed to happen. Daviess County Central Dispatch posted on social media Monday afternoon in hopes of clearing up all confusion. “There is no severe weather in the […]
wbiw.com
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
Fox 59
Bloomington’s 3rd Annual Freezefest Happening This Weekend (Friday & Saturday, Jan 20th – 21st)
It’s still winter – despite the fluctuating temperatures – and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate the season, head to Bloomington this weekend! The city’s holding its 3rd Annual FreezeFest. The Executive Director of VisitBloomington, Mike McAfee, joined FOX59 this morning to share...
Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us
INDIANAPOLIS — After In-N-Out made history with the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, “What about us?” For Hoosiers, the answer (for now) is if you want a double-double “animal style,” you’ll need to book a flight to California or plan […]
wbiw.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
