The Palmerton girls basketball team held visiting Notre Dame to one field goal and three points in the first half on Thursday night. When the Crusaders found their footing and cut the Blue Bombers’ lead to 22-17 at the end of the third quarter, junior guard Sydney Frantz hit a pair of free throws and then took a pass from senior guard Bethie Morgan and scored to push the advantage back to nine points with 5:50 remaining in the game.

PALMERTON, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO