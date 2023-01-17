Read full article on original website
Related
H.S. Girls Basketball: Holy Redeemer rallies past Nanticoke Area in overtime
NANTICOKE — Holy Redeemer finally started feeling good Wednesday night. It just took much longer than the Royals anticipated.
Giana Lobozzo leads Watchung Hills past Immaculata - Girls basketball recap
Giana Lobozzo scored 19 points and six rebounds to carry Watchung Hills to a 52-38 victory over Immaculata in Warren. Ava Lobozzo added 11 points and four steals for Watchung Hills (11-4), who held a four-point lead at the end of the third quarter but used a 16-6 run in the final quarter to put the game away.
Haddon Heights tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap
Christian Stabinski scored 19 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Lindenwold 56-45 in Lindenwold. Haddon Heights (9-5) held a 31-20 lead at the half and extended its lead to 48-24 after a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Jake Silvestri posted 17 points as well with Brendan Shannon...
Boys Basketball: Fourth quarter run propels Hawthorne Christian to victory
Hawthorne Christian saved its best for last with a fourth quarter fun that was the difference in a 47-39 victory over Hawthorne, in Hawthorne.
Newark East Side over Newark Tech - Girls basketball recap
Niaja Troutman led with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Kahmiyah Napier added 10 points and 13 boards as Newark East Side won an away game with Newark Tech, 40-26. Newark East Side (6-7) trailed 16-15 at halftime but pulled away with a 11-4 run in the third quarter. Newark...
Northern boys basketball outlasts Palmyra
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern boys basketball team narrowly edged out Palmyra 43-40 at home on Monday night. Tied 37-37 with just over a minute left to play, Ryan Wagner found Gavin Moyer on an inbounds pass for an easy layup to give the Polar Bears the lead. They were able to ice the […]
Camden Catholic defeats Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap
Kassidy Thompson scored 19 points to lead Camden Catholic past Bishop Eustace 68-37 in Pennsauken. Camden Catholic (11-6) took control early as it led 33-13 at halftime before outscoring Bishop Eustace 35-24 in the second half. Lauren Laratta led Bishop Eustace (6-8) with 11 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Jan. 17: Central earns narrow win over Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. In a game full of back-and-forth action, the Springfield Central boys basketball team earned a close victory over Longmeadow on Tuesday night, 58-57. The Lancers held a two-point lead going into the final eight minutes, but a 17-point fourth quarter helped the Golden Eagles get the win.
Clark leads Ocean Township to victory over Donovan Catholic - girls basketball recap
Eli Clark led all scorers with 18 points for a 59-34 victory over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Kayden Clark compiled 10 points and two rebounds for Ocean Township (12-1). In the loss, Gabriella Ross totaled 14 points and eight rebounds for Donovan Catholic, while Angela Forese also netted seven in addition to three rebounds.
WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Bounces Montgomery,74-43
WARREN, NJ — John Kelly and Tommy Morris led Watchung Hills over Montgomery with 13 points each on Tuesday with a 74-43 final score. “Needed that…after some really heartbreaking losses, our boys put together a tremendous game and we are very proud of their effort and play,” said WHRHS head coach Justin Salton.”Monster game on Thursday against top Immaculata.” The Warriors face Immaculata away on Thursday.
Scorching hot: Tobe Nwobu leads Camden Catholic boys basketball to upset of No. 2 Eastside
CAMDEN – Tobe Nwobu was grabbing a drink of water from the Gatorade bucket at halftime when a Camden Catholic High School boys’ basketball coach casually offered words of encouragement as he walked by. “You’re getting good looks,” the coach said. “Keep shooting.”. Nwobu listened.
Palmerton girls basketball allows only 3 points in 1st half, thwarts Notre Dame’s rally
The Palmerton girls basketball team held visiting Notre Dame to one field goal and three points in the first half on Thursday night. When the Crusaders found their footing and cut the Blue Bombers’ lead to 22-17 at the end of the third quarter, junior guard Sydney Frantz hit a pair of free throws and then took a pass from senior guard Bethie Morgan and scored to push the advantage back to nine points with 5:50 remaining in the game.
Lylah Jeannotte helps Minnechaug girls basketball fend off Chicopee Comp to claim overtime thriller
CHICOPEE – With minutes to go and the game on the line, Minnechaug’s calm composure gave them the upper hand against a battling-back Chicopee Comprehensive girls basketball team.
Boys ice hockey: Connors scores go-ahead goal as Jackson Liberty nips Robbinsville
Patrick Connors scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as Jackson Liberty edged Robbinsville 3-2 at Howell Ice World. Zach Duggan gave Robbinsville (6-5-2) the 1-0 lead in the second period before James Georges equalized for Jackson Liberty (5-3-1). Brian Ostrander tallied a goal for a Jackson Liberty lead.
Comments / 0