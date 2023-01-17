ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Haddon Heights tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap

Christian Stabinski scored 19 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Lindenwold 56-45 in Lindenwold. Haddon Heights (9-5) held a 31-20 lead at the half and extended its lead to 48-24 after a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Jake Silvestri posted 17 points as well with Brendan Shannon...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Newark East Side over Newark Tech - Girls basketball recap

Niaja Troutman led with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Kahmiyah Napier added 10 points and 13 boards as Newark East Side won an away game with Newark Tech, 40-26. Newark East Side (6-7) trailed 16-15 at halftime but pulled away with a 11-4 run in the third quarter. Newark...
NEWARK, NJ
abc27 News

Northern boys basketball outlasts Palmyra

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern boys basketball team narrowly edged out Palmyra 43-40 at home on Monday night. Tied 37-37 with just over a minute left to play, Ryan Wagner found Gavin Moyer on an inbounds pass for an easy layup to give the Polar Bears the lead. They were able to ice the […]
PALMYRA, PA
NJ.com

Camden Catholic defeats Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap

Kassidy Thompson scored 19 points to lead Camden Catholic past Bishop Eustace 68-37 in Pennsauken. Camden Catholic (11-6) took control early as it led 33-13 at halftime before outscoring Bishop Eustace 35-24 in the second half. Lauren Laratta led Bishop Eustace (6-8) with 11 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
MassLive.com

Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Jan. 17: Central earns narrow win over Longmeadow & more

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. In a game full of back-and-forth action, the Springfield Central boys basketball team earned a close victory over Longmeadow on Tuesday night, 58-57. The Lancers held a two-point lead going into the final eight minutes, but a 17-point fourth quarter helped the Golden Eagles get the win.
LONGMEADOW, MA
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Bounces Montgomery,74-43

WARREN, NJ — John Kelly and Tommy Morris led Watchung Hills over Montgomery with 13 points each on Tuesday with a 74-43 final score. “Needed that…after some really heartbreaking losses, our boys put together a tremendous game and we are very proud of their effort and play,” said WHRHS head coach Justin Salton.”Monster game on Thursday against top Immaculata.” The Warriors face Immaculata away on Thursday.
WARREN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Palmerton girls basketball allows only 3 points in 1st half, thwarts Notre Dame’s rally

The Palmerton girls basketball team held visiting Notre Dame to one field goal and three points in the first half on Thursday night. When the Crusaders found their footing and cut the Blue Bombers’ lead to 22-17 at the end of the third quarter, junior guard Sydney Frantz hit a pair of free throws and then took a pass from senior guard Bethie Morgan and scored to push the advantage back to nine points with 5:50 remaining in the game.
PALMERTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy