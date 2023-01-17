Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Photographer Takes a Portrait of a Hundred People Aged 1 to 100
A photographer spent five and a half years finding a hundred people aged one to 100 so he can take their portraits. To make things harder, Oliver Ondras only captured people from the small European nation of Slovakia and wanted them to be “interesting and inspiring” people. “In...
anothermag.com
The Contemporary Women Artists Reclaiming Motherhood
“There are good artists that have children. They are called men,” Tracey Emin famously remarked, explaining that motherhood would “compromise” her work. She’s not alone in this belief: Marina Abramović similarly told the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel that she had three abortions, because she was certain having children “would be a disaster” for her work. “One only has limited energy in the body,” she said, “and I would have had to divide it.”
petapixel.com
Dora Maar: A Great Photographer Hidden Behind the Master of Painting
In the inevitable tide of recognition of so many women artists of the past 20th century who passed simply as muses, lovers, wives or companions, when their work was truly as strong, beautiful and original as that of their partner, Dora Maar, for many reasons, occupies a special place. Maar...
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
Birds in Ancient Egyptian Paintings Show Artists May Have Twisted The Truth
Throughout the ages, artists have turned to nature for inspiration. Scientists often use such depictions of plants and animals to gain insights into ecosystems as they were in the past. This is, of course, assuming the artist's intent is to capture the scenery faithfully. A new analysis of a series...
America’s biggest museums, universities fail to return Native American human remains
This story was originally published by ProPublica. As the United States pushed Native Americans from their lands to make way for westward expansion throughout the 1800s, museums and the federal government encouraged the looting of Indigenous remains, funerary objects, and cultural items. Many of the institutions continue to hold these today — and in some cases resist their return despite the 1990 passage of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
Ancient History Dissertation: The Concept Of Immortality In The Ancient World
The concept of immortality has fascinated humans for centuries, and the ancient world was no exception. In many ancient civilizations, people believed in some form of life after death, whether it was an afterlife in the gods' realms, a journey through the underworld, or a rebirth in a new body. The belief in immortality often played a central role in the religions, mythologies, and cultural practices of these societies.
Art collector insists DIA has stolen Van Gogh painting, demands immediate return
A legal tug of war over a painting is heating up in federal court, where a Brazilian art collector is trying to force the Detroit Institute of Arts to surrender a painting that he maintains was stolen before it wound up on the museum's wall. The DIA maintains the painting was never reported stolen, and argues it is immune from seizure under a federal law — though the art collector's lawyer says the DIA is "misguided" about...
Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans
When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
CNET
Museum Asks Public to Reinvent a Classic Painting, With Wild Results
Girl With a Pearl Earring? More like Guy With an Apple AirPod. The Mauritshuis museum in The Hague put out an open call for creative takes on Johannes Vermeer's classic 17th century painting -- with some bizarre and delightful results. Scroll through posts tagged #mygirlwithapearl on Instagram and you'll find...
Ancient ruins show that Jesus might have been beardless
Historians and scholars have always debated about the possibility of Jesus being bearless throughout his lifetime. Although there is no strong evidence to prove that Jesus was bearless, there are many ancient artifacts and ancient ruins that suggest that he might have been a clean-shaven man.
hubpages.com
7 Unsolved Mysteries of the Art World
The art world is rife with unsolved mysteries. That's because so much of it is subjective, open to interpretation and has a wide variety of perspectives. It's impossible to definitively answer some of these questions, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy thinking about them. From mysteries of authorship to strange and unexpected phenomena, here are seven of the greatest unsolved mysteries of the art world.
studyfinds.org
Art history mystery: Unusual compound found in Rembrandt’s masterpiece ‘The Night Watch’
AMSTERDAM — Painted in 1642, The Night Watch is probably Rembrandt’s most famous painting. Considered a masterpiece of the Dutch Golden Age, the painting is quite large (12ft x14.5ft) and dramatically makes use of light and shadow to depict the city’s voluntary citizen militia at the time. Displayed at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the painting has been undergoing scrupulous conservations and research efforts as part of Operation Night Watch since 2019. Now, an international team of scientists is reporting a rare lead compound is present in the painting itself.
Artist creates stunning—but temporary—wildlife portraits with natural, foraged materials
Some people create art as a way of immortalizing a piece of themselves, to leave behind some creative evidence of their existence and communicate through their art long after they are gone. But what of those who create art that isn't meant to last? Hannah Bullen-Ryner, a full-time mother to twins, walks to the woodlands and fields about 10 minutes from her flat in Hertfordshire, England, each day as a ritual. She sits immersed in nature, in all kinds of weather, and creates whatever creature decides to "visit" her out of whatever natural items she can forage. She uses no tools—no scissors, clippers or glue. All she has are her hands and her camera to capture her creations before they are scattered by the wind or washed away by rain.
Artist Peter Doig Awarded $2.53 M. in Bizarre Art Authentication Lawsuit
Peter Doig, a well-regarded painter whose works sell for large sums at auction, is set to receive $2.53 million in a lawsuit concerning a 1976 painting that he claims not to have made. The suit was brought by a former corrections officer who alleged that Doig made the work while in prison, a claim that the artist denied. While a judge ruled in 2016 that Doig did not paint the work, it wasn’t until this month that the officer and his lawyer were ordered to pay him. News of the judgment was first reported by the New York Times this week. Judge...
AI can create stunning portraits. What does that mean for the art world?
Amazing artwork is being made using artificial intelligence and image rendering software, but it's raising questions about creativity, copyrights and commerce. NBC News’ Jacob Ward shares his own story of unintentionally buying AI-generated art.Jan. 20, 2023.
hypebeast.com
Kyoto’s Art Scene Honors Taiga Takahashi’s Definitive Work in Retrospective Exhibitions
Retracing his historical exploration in fashion, architecture and design. Last year, the design world was left devastated by Taiga Takahashi’s untimely death that cut his encompassing career as a fashion designer, artist and historian short. In remembrance of his work, three retrospective exhibitions are taking place around his base in Kyoto including In The Presence of Absence – a sculptural series that he planned to exhibit at Ryosokuin before his passing.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Repatriation Problem Is Only Getting Bigger
Despite ongoing arrangements for its return, a stone relic looted from a Nepalese shrine in the 1980s is still on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The eleventh-century artifact featuring the Buddhist and Hindu god Vishnu was donated nearly thirty years ago from the personal collection of Steven Kossak, a former curator in the museum’s Asian art department whose dealings are now being scrutinized by academics, activists, and museum officials. “This is the third thing that the Met is returning that was donated by the Kossaks,” Erin Thompson, an associate professor of art crime at John Jay College of Criminal...
The Ancient Origins of New Year’s Celebrations
New Year's is a time of celebration, resolutions, and traditions. It marks the start of a new year and is celebrated on different dates depending on one's cultural or religious background. In the Western world, New Year's Eve is celebrated annually on December 31st as well as January 1st for New Year's Day. In the East, it is usually celebrated in March around the vernal equinox for Persian New Year and other such spring festivals like Holi in India. The ancient Babylonian calendar began celebrating New Year from mid-March to mid-April which was then replaced by Nisanu or Akitu – a religious feast dedicated to Marduk, their god of storms and fertility.
anothermag.com
A Photographer’s Disquieting Study of American Identity
For US-based photographer Benjamin Rasmussen, ‘home’ has always proved an elusive concept. Born to an American mother and a Faroese father, Rasmussen spent the first 18 years of his life in the remote southern islands of the Philippines before uprooting to the US for college. His latest monograph, The Good Citizen, is a culmination of years spent questioning his own identity and the privilege that accompanied it. Having now settled in the US, the book offered an opportunity to interrogate what it means to be American and, in his own words, “try and understand some of the moral complexity that’s part of it.”
Comments / 0