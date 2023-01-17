The man who stabbed a woman multiple times in Brick Township earlier this month has been charged with attempted murder. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on January 18, the Honorable Wendel E. Daniels, J.S.C. (retired and temporarily assigned on recall), ordered that Harry Bray, Jr., 35, of Manchester, shall remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending trial on the charge of Attempted Murder, in connection with an incident that occurred on January 5, in Brick Township, resulting in serious bodily injuries to a female victim.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO