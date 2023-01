DES MOINES, Iowa—Emerald ash borer (EAB) has been discovered in Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties for the first time. Since its original detection in 2010, the invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in all but three of Iowa’s 99 counties. Insect samples were collected...

WOODBURY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO