Arizona Silver Belt
Miami Council discusses CDBG projects
The Miami Town Council began the new year with a spirited discussion on allocation of $194,000 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. Four projects were proposed:. Installation of an elevator at the Bullion Plaza Museum for ADA compliance. Rehabilitation of the Keystone Stairs. Repair of asphalt public streets. Installation...
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
prescottenews.com
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
Arizona Silver Belt
Ground broken on Connie’s Bridge replacement
A groundbreaking ceremony last Tuesday morning celebrated the launch of the long-awaited Upper Pinal Creek Bridge (aka Connie’s Bridge) replacement project. Handling the ceremonial shovels were City of Globe councilmembers and staff, representatives of the project contractor, and guests including Arizona State Representative David Cook and Gila County Supervisors Woody Cline and Tim Humphrey.
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Brand Opening In Gilbert
With taste at the forefront, Big Chicken delivers a menu that fuses home-cooked childhood favorites with bold new flavors. Shaquille O’Neal’s Restaurant Brand, Big Chicken is scheduled to open in Gilbert In February marking the brand’s second location in Phoenix. The first one opened at the ASU Mullet Arena in the fall of 2022. The upcoming one is open at the former Pomo Pizzeria space located in the Heritage district 366 N Gilbert Rd.
arizonasuntimes.com
Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral
One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
Arizona Silver Belt
Lady Braves defeat Leading Edge, improve to 21-2
The San Carlos Lady Braves defeated the Leading Edge Academy Lady Spartans in a No.1 vs No. 2 showdown at home last week. With the win, the Lady Braves improved to 21-2 on the season and solidified their top ranking in Class 2A. Despite winning 58-47, the Lady Braves held...
knau.org
Winter Storm Warning still in effect as heavy snowfall continues across northern Arizona
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for much of northern and central Arizona until late Tuesday night. This includes portions of the Kaibab Plateau, Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County. The National Weather Service says at least two feet of snow...
KOLD-TV
Missing Pinal County boy found safe
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Pinal County boy has been found safe, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Taiwan Weary, 12, was reported missing early Tuesday, Jan. 17. A family member called authorities when they woke up and couldn’t find him in...
ABC 15 News
Mesa PD asking for help solving murder of man in Goodwill parking lot
MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department is asking for help involving the murder of a man in a business parking lot. Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mesa police officers were called to the parking lot of a Goodwill near University and Gilbert Road for a person down and not breathing.
Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old woman last seen in Chandler
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for 20-year-old Felicity Garcia from Chandler. Garcia was last seen by her mother near Dobson Road and Galveston Street Saturday around 3 p.m., authorities said. She left home on foot while wearing a Michael Myers t-shirt and black pants. She possibly...
KTAR.com
Missing Gilbert woman who was subject of Silver Alert found dead
PHOENIX — A missing 33-year-old Gilbert woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert was found dead, authorities said Sunday. The Gilbert Police Department said there were no signs of foul play in the disappearance or death of Brieann Gaylord. Gaylord, who had several health-related conditions, had last...
AZFamily
HOA tells Queen Creek couple to take pride flag down
Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man died at the scene and another was taken...
AZFamily
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at Walmart store in Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Powerball ticket sold at a Walmart location is worth a cash prize of $150,000!. The ticket was sold at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1916 S. Lindsay Rd. in Mesa. While it would have originally been worth $50,000, the player added Powerplay, making the prize $150,000.
AZFamily
Mother arrested after toddler gets into her meth in Queen Creek, police say
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A toddler was rushed to the hospital, and a woman is behind bars after the child got into her drugs in Queen Creek on Sunday, court documents say. It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home where Miranda Taylor Reidhead lives with her boyfriend and his stepfather. Police said the boyfriend was asleep when Reidhead woke him and said the 18-month-old child was unconscious. He started screaming, and the stepfather ran into the room and started doing CPR while calling 911.
