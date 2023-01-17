ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Comeback

Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model

It’s safe to say that Monday night’s game did not go the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady hoped as the Buccaneers fell 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs in what very well could be Brady’s last game with the team – or even his Read more... The post Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
Aaron Rodgers Reveals 1 Situation He Won't Be A Part Of

Aaron Rodgers made his first public appearance since the Green Bay Packers season came to an end on Jan. 8. They were facing a win-and-in scenario against the Detroit Lions but failed to beat them after leading for most of the game.  That has led to more speculation about whether Rodgers will ...
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Wife's Decision

The Jaguars pulled off an epic comeback against the Chargers on Saturday night, erasing a 27-point deficit to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.  Following their wild-card win, Trevor Lawrence and several members of the Jaguars went to Waffle House to celebrate.  Lawrence's ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Message For His Critics

After winning back-to-back NFL MVP trophies in 2020 and 2021, Aaron Rodgers struggled to produce his typical numbers in 2022. With his lack of production and failure to make the playoffs, fans from around the NFL world are calling the Green Bay quarterback "washed." Rodgers addressed these critics ...
GREEN BAY, WI
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement

Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future.  "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School

When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest.  James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged.  That was until ...
PHOENIX, AZ
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
Hoboken, NJ
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

