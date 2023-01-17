ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsmouth, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Mayor introduces Duvall as newest member of police force

NEBRASKA CITY – Mayor Bryan Bequette introduced new Nebraska City police officer Dean DuVall Jr. at Monday’s council meeting. DuVall is a former graduate of Nebraska City High School. He studied education and criminal justice at Central Christian College of Kansas. He worked in corrections in Lincoln and Tecumseh and was most recently a sheriff’s deputy in Kimball County.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Panhandle Post

Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park

A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes

LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based company Nelnet has announced the layoffs of 350 newly hired workers. On Wednesday the company announced the need to manage ‘excess staff capacity’ due to delays in the government’s student debt relief and return to payment programs. Approximately 350 associates who were...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Senior Living facility raises rent nearly 25% on residents

OMAHA, Neb. — Residents of an independent and assisted living facility are being hit with a nearly 25% rent increase. On Dec. 9, 2022, Keystone Villas Independent living notified Joan Wojtkiewicz that her rent would increase by $152 on Feb. 1. For Wojtkiewicz, that's a 24.6% increase. She has...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Weeping Water barricade incident resolved safely

WEEPING WATER - Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorenson reports a successful conclusion after a Weeping Water man barricaded himself at a River Street residence on Wednesday. Deputies were dispatched on a report of potentially suicidal man with a knife. Deputies say 48-year-old Buckley Huffman made statements about self harm. A...
WEEPING WATER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP cancels Endangered Missing Advisory, Aurora couple still missing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

This year should see buildings going up at logistics park in Gretna

Sarpy County is investing $5.3 million into an industrial park near the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall to spur development along the Interstate 80 corridor. The Board of Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement committing to the project, which also includes the City of Gretna, Heimes Group LLC and Sanitary and Improvement District 364 at the county’s Jan. 10 board meeting.
GRETNA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hallam man sentenced to six months confinement for tax related crime

HALLAM, Neb. -- A 49-year-old Hallam man was sentenced to a half year in community confinement for willful failure to pay over tax. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Christopher D. Weaver, 49, of Hallam Nebraska, was sentenced Thursday in Lincoln by U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard for willful failure to pay over tax.
HALLAM, NE
WOWT

Pillen announces property tax relief plan

Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his property tax relief plan today in Lincoln. Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska state senators announced several property tax bills during a news conference on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023. More than 600 bills introduced so far in Nebraska Legislature for 2023. Updated: Jan. 17,...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Public Schools cancels class ahead of winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There will be no school for Lincoln Public Schools students on Wednesday. The district announced Tuesday night that it is canceling classes and activities because of the impending winter storm. Lincoln is expected to receive 2 to 6 inches of snow. Follow Channel 8’s Storm...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy