Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
News Channel Nebraska
Mayor introduces Duvall as newest member of police force
NEBRASKA CITY – Mayor Bryan Bequette introduced new Nebraska City police officer Dean DuVall Jr. at Monday’s council meeting. DuVall is a former graduate of Nebraska City High School. He studied education and criminal justice at Central Christian College of Kansas. He worked in corrections in Lincoln and Tecumseh and was most recently a sheriff’s deputy in Kimball County.
KETV.com
Council Bluffs superintendent shares snow day announcement to tune of 'Jump Around'
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The singing superintendent is back!. Brent Hoesing, now the superintendent of Lewis Central Community Schools, made his first snow day announcement for the district in his distinct fashion. Wednesday's announcement was made to the tune of "Jump Around" — or for Hoesing: "The Snow's Comin'...
Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park
A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
Bill would require mask mandates to get city council or county board approval
Nebraska’s local health directors, under a new legislative proposal, could no longer enact a directed health measure without the approval of their city council or county board.
WOWT
Iowa bowhunting couple gets probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
KETV.com
Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes
LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based company Nelnet has announced the layoffs of 350 newly hired workers. On Wednesday the company announced the need to manage ‘excess staff capacity’ due to delays in the government’s student debt relief and return to payment programs. Approximately 350 associates who were...
KETV.com
Omaha Senior Living facility raises rent nearly 25% on residents
OMAHA, Neb. — Residents of an independent and assisted living facility are being hit with a nearly 25% rent increase. On Dec. 9, 2022, Keystone Villas Independent living notified Joan Wojtkiewicz that her rent would increase by $152 on Feb. 1. For Wojtkiewicz, that's a 24.6% increase. She has...
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water barricade incident resolved safely
WEEPING WATER - Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorenson reports a successful conclusion after a Weeping Water man barricaded himself at a River Street residence on Wednesday. Deputies were dispatched on a report of potentially suicidal man with a knife. Deputies say 48-year-old Buckley Huffman made statements about self harm. A...
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP cancels Endangered Missing Advisory, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
doniphanherald.com
Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed
From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions. Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.
doniphanherald.com
This year should see buildings going up at logistics park in Gretna
Sarpy County is investing $5.3 million into an industrial park near the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall to spur development along the Interstate 80 corridor. The Board of Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement committing to the project, which also includes the City of Gretna, Heimes Group LLC and Sanitary and Improvement District 364 at the county’s Jan. 10 board meeting.
News Channel Nebraska
Hallam man sentenced to six months confinement for tax related crime
HALLAM, Neb. -- A 49-year-old Hallam man was sentenced to a half year in community confinement for willful failure to pay over tax. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Christopher D. Weaver, 49, of Hallam Nebraska, was sentenced Thursday in Lincoln by U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard for willful failure to pay over tax.
WOWT
Pillen announces property tax relief plan
Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his property tax relief plan today in Lincoln. Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska state senators announced several property tax bills during a news conference on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023. More than 600 bills introduced so far in Nebraska Legislature for 2023. Updated: Jan. 17,...
News Channel Nebraska
Coach Osborne a 'game-time' decision as witness in Regent Stark's trial
As one of the state’s top elected officials stands trial accused of a Class IV Felony and facing up to two years in prison, legendary NU football coach Tom Osborne is on the sidelines listed as a possible witness. NU Regent Jack Stark, a sports psychologist and part of...
1011now.com
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools cancels class ahead of winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There will be no school for Lincoln Public Schools students on Wednesday. The district announced Tuesday night that it is canceling classes and activities because of the impending winter storm. Lincoln is expected to receive 2 to 6 inches of snow. Follow Channel 8’s Storm...
1011now.com
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
klkntv.com
Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
