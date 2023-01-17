Read full article on original website
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model
It’s safe to say that Monday night’s game did not go the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady hoped as the Buccaneers fell 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs in what very well could be Brady’s last game with the team – or even his Read more... The post Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement
Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future. "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About Brett Maher
Brett Maher was just about the only member of the Cowboys who didn't play a significant role in Monday night's win over the Buccaneers. In fact, the veteran kicker made unfortunate history. Maher missed four extra points in Monday's win over the Buccaneers. He became the first kicker to miss ...
Look: Trevor Lawrence's Wife's Decision Is Going Viral
Trevor Lawrence's infatuation with Waffle House was put on full display after the Jacksonville Jaguars' wild-card victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Lawrence was captured on social media hitting up a local Waffle House after the game. In the aftermath of Lawrence's late night meal, an ...
NFL Wideout Reportedly Told Coach To 'Go F--k Yourself'
Judging by a report from The Athletic, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur weren't on the same page this season. The Athletic is reporting that Moore told LaFleur to "go f--k yourself" after a target-less Week 6 performance. Multiple people apparently ...
College Mascot Tragically Passed Away On Sunday Afternoon
A beloved college mascot passed away this past Sunday afternoon. Arkansas announced on Tuesday that Tusk V, who was the mascot for the Razorbacks for the last few years, passed away. Tusk V was born in 2018 and served as the mascot from 2019-22. He died on the Stokes Family farm ...
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
ESPN Computer Predicts Super Bowl Winner After Wild Card Games
The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend wrapped up on Monday night with a Cowboys' win over the Buccaneers. With the first round of the playoffs officially in the books, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its predictions for the rest of the postseason. According to ESPN's FPI, the Chiefs ...
Is Tom Brady Retiring Because Gisele Went for a Jog? An Investigation
Gisele went for a jog and Tom Brady played football. Coincidence!?
Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School
When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest. James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged. That was until ...
Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
Look: Woman In Explicit Antonio Brown Photo Releases Statement
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is once again making headlines for the wrong reasons. Brown posted a sexually-explicit picture on Snapchat this week. Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his children, was in the photo. The picture that Brown shared on Snapchat eventually made its ...
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
