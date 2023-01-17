2023 NFL Draft order set 1-23

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the second half of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ohio State lost 42-41. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Peach Bowl Ohio State At Georgia Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

A few more pieces to the 2023 NFL Draft puzzle fell into place this weekend.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declared for the draft, but the expected top-5 pick has 72 hours to reconsider and return to the Buckeyes before the full field of eligible prospects is released to the NFL's 32 teams.

And five teams transitioned swiftly from playoff preparation to draft preparation, learning their precise location in the first round of the '23 draft.

The first 18 selections were assigned in order of regular-season record, worst to best, starting with the Chicago Bears (3-14) at No. 1.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost Monday and have the 19th overall selection, followed by the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings.

2023 NFL Draft order (picks 24-32 determined by playoff results):

1) Chicago Bears

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)

6) Detroit Lions (via LAR)

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Carolina Panthers

10) Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans (via CLE)

13) New York Jets

14) New England Patriots

15) Green Bay Packers

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

--Field Level Media