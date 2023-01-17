Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School
When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest. James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged. That was until ...
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
High school coach details Jim Harbaugh's latest viral recruiting stunt: 'Coach, I know you're going to join me'
Lorenzo McKinney had an idea Bellevue football would be hosting college coaches on Tuesday morning, but he didn't expect the run-of-the-mill offseason workout to make headlines. By about 8:30 a.m. in the Seattle suburbs, Bellevue's tight ends and linebackers coach was holding up his phone ...
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
College Mascot Tragically Passed Away On Sunday Afternoon
A beloved college mascot passed away this past Sunday afternoon. Arkansas announced on Tuesday that Tusk V, who was the mascot for the Razorbacks for the last few years, passed away. Tusk V was born in 2018 and served as the mascot from 2019-22. He died on the Stokes Family farm ...
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral
Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
Look: Trevor Lawrence's Wife's Decision Is Going Viral
Trevor Lawrence's infatuation with Waffle House was put on full display after the Jacksonville Jaguars' wild-card victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Lawrence was captured on social media hitting up a local Waffle House after the game. In the aftermath of Lawrence's late night meal, an ...
‘I Still Can’t Put it Together’: Parents of University of Georgia Football Player Reeling Over Loss
University of Georgia offensive lineman, Devin Willock, along with a member of the football staff, Chandler LeCroy, were both killed in a car accident on Jan.15.. Atlanta station WSB-TV spoke exclusively with Willock’s parents, Sharlene and Dave Willock, about the tragedy. The college football player was on a high...
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh relationship with AD ‘distant’ despite Michigan return
Jim Harbaugh officially decided to return to the Michigan Wolverines football program in 2023 after rumors of him possibly bolting for an NFL head coaching job. Even as Michigan football fans were overjoyed by the news, many couldn’t help but notice that it was University president Santa Ono who had a phone conversation with Harbaugh, and not athletic director Warde Manuel.
Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
[WATCH] LeBron James Surprised to Find Out Mid-Game He is Playing Against Former Opponent’s Son
LeBron James has seen it all during his 20 years on the court, or so he thinks. During Monday night’s matchup against the young Houston Rockets, King James was standing next to Rockets’ forward Jabari Smith Jr., who took the opportunity to let King James know he played against his father in his first NBA game.
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Went Viral During Playoff Win
On Monday night, the Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had arguably the best performance of his NFL career. He had 305 passing yards, 24 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. The cheerleaders for the ...
