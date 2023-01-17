ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting Now Open to Name Chicago’s Snowplows. Salter Payton, Chance the Scraper and Little Dibbie All in the Running

By Patty Wetli
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 5 days ago
Week in Review: Mayoral Candidates Define Their Visions

Jesús “Chuy” García is revealed to be the unnamed congressman in the ComEd bribery case. Prosecutors say García pressed former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to appoint one of the representative's political pals to ComEd's board of directors. Meanwhile, at the first televised Chicago mayoral...
Jan. 19, 2023 - Full Show

Toxic “forever chemicals” found in fish caught in the Great Lakes. A controversial rail yard in Englewood gets put on hold. We report on a community health initiative from West Garfield Park. And will state lawmakers take another shot at graduated income tax?
10 Things to Do This Weekend: Jan. 20-22

For a dozen days, puppets take over stages big and small as the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival returns. More than 100 performances and events are on tap. The festival features an array of puppetry styles from bunraku to shadow, to crankie scroll and more. A series of puppetry workshops for working artists will also be held as part of the fest’s Free Neighborhood Tour.
City Council Unanimously Votes to Expand Protections for Trans Chicagoans and Those Seeking Abortions

Chicago landlords and employers are now banned from discriminating or retaliating against Chicagoans who seek gender-affirming care or reproductive health care under a measure approved unanimously Wednesday by the Chicago City Council. The measure expands an ordinance approved by the City Council in September that permanently banned the Chicago Police...
Constructing a New Career with Free 11-Week Job Training Program at YWCA

If you've ever considered a career in the construction or utilities trades but aren't sure how to get started, a local program is offering a way to get your foot in the door. The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's 11-week [email protected], which pays its trainees a stipend to learn the basics of those trades. Classes start Feb. 6; the application deadline is Jan. 27. Eligible participants need to be unemployed, 18 years or older with a high school diploma and valid driver's license.
The Naperville Baker Making Stunning Cakes That Offer Indonesians Across the Country a Taste of Home

Across the country, Indonesians, Singaporeans, and Malaysians nostalgic for the traditions of home are removing precious vacuum-sealed cargo from bubble wrap-filled packages like gems from a treasure chest. Lunar New Year is here, and certain treats are essential for its celebration, but can be difficult to find in America: the spiced pineapple tarts called nastar, the striking twenty-layered cake kue lapis legit. Luckily, the pastry chef Ollyvia Putri bakes those desserts, among other Indonesian specialties, in a rented commercial kitchen in Naperville under the name Lapis 312. Her creations satisfy the cravings of expats everywhere, shipping them out to customers and Indonesian grocery stores throughout the country.
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

