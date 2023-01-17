Voting Now Open to Name Chicago’s Snowplows. Salter Payton, Chance the Scraper and Little Dibbie All in the Running

Read full article on original website
Chicago Tonight: Black Voices, Jan. 21, 2023 - Full Show
More cannabis dispensary licenses are in the works, but social equity applicants say challenges remain. Climate-friendly rides for North Lawndale neighbors. And Pullman National Park gets a new name and designation.
Lin Brehmer, Longtime WXRT Host and Chicago’s ‘Best Friend in the Whole World,’ Dies at 68
Lin Brehmer, a stalwart of Chicago rock radio known for his poetic reflections on life and pop culture, has died. He was 68. Brehmer died Sunday morning with his wife and son by his side, according to a statement from Terri Hemmert, his longtime colleague at WXRT-FM 93.1. “It is...
Week in Review: Mayoral Candidates Define Their Visions
Jesús “Chuy” García is revealed to be the unnamed congressman in the ComEd bribery case. Prosecutors say García pressed former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to appoint one of the representative's political pals to ComEd's board of directors. Meanwhile, at the first televised Chicago mayoral...
Jan. 19, 2023 - Full Show
Toxic “forever chemicals” found in fish caught in the Great Lakes. A controversial rail yard in Englewood gets put on hold. We report on a community health initiative from West Garfield Park. And will state lawmakers take another shot at graduated income tax?
Volunteers Work to Protect Little Village Street Vendors Amid Uptick in Robberies
Street Vendors in Little Village are pleading for help after an increase in robberies, which they say began in November of last year. The vendors have rallied in front of the Chicago Police Department headquarters, asking for more police presence in the morning, when many vendors are out as early as 4 a.m.
Puerto Rican Culture, Hospitality on the Board at the Stay and Play Game Cafe
A lively Friday evening at the Stay and Play Game Cafe finds tabletops busy with block stacking, card flipping and battleship sinking. Owners Yesenia and Jose Maldonado said tabletop games, like the hundreds of games they have stocked for patrons to play, are one of the three great loves they hope to share in their new business.
Englewood Rail Yard Expansion Derailed After Ald. Taylor Balks at ‘Disrespect’
A years-long effort by the Norfolk Southern Railway to double the size of its storage yard in Englewood failed to get signal clearance from the Chicago City Council on Wednesday, after Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward) blocked a vote on a measure long sought by the railroad. With the support...
10 Things to Do This Weekend: Jan. 20-22
For a dozen days, puppets take over stages big and small as the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival returns. More than 100 performances and events are on tap. The festival features an array of puppetry styles from bunraku to shadow, to crankie scroll and more. A series of puppetry workshops for working artists will also be held as part of the fest’s Free Neighborhood Tour.
Chicago Police Face Renewed Questions About Extremist Cops as Lightfoot Dismisses Concerns
Twice in the past three months, probes by the city’s watchdog have uncovered ties between members of the Chicago Police Department and far-right extremist groups that have clashed with the United States government. And twice in the past three months, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has declined to answer questions from...
‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: West Garfield Park Community Coalition Receives $10M Investment
West Garfield Park is getting a big boost from a foundation with deep pockets. A coalition of community-led groups just received $10 million from the Pritzker Traubert Foundation to help fund a wide-ranging project. It’ll bring together a range of services and opportunities — from health and wellness, to arts and culture and beyond.
Chicago’s Urban Forestry Advisory Board Officially Takes Root With City Council Approval of Members
It took 18 months for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce her appointments to the newly created Urban Forestry Advisory Board, but less than two weeks for Chicago City Council to push the nominees through the approval process. The six appointees are now full-fledged board members following a unanimous “yes”...
A Q&A with WTTW News Director Jay Smith as Changes Come to 'Chicago Tonight'
As Chicago Tonight prepares to move to 10:00 pm weeknights beginning January 23, we sat down in WTTW’s Crown Studio with news director and Chicago Tonight executive producer Jay Smith to talk about the local news business and plans for Chicago Tonight and WTTW News. This interview has been...
Warmth Can't Last Forever: Frigid Temps to Hit Chicago Next Week
It's been an unseasonably warm start to the year in Chicago. With temperatures averaging in the mid to high 30s, the city is seeing its fourth warmest January on record. Climatologist Trent Ford said the only years that were warmer were 1880, 1939 and 2006. “Right around Christmas Eve, Christmas...
City Council Unanimously Votes to Expand Protections for Trans Chicagoans and Those Seeking Abortions
Chicago landlords and employers are now banned from discriminating or retaliating against Chicagoans who seek gender-affirming care or reproductive health care under a measure approved unanimously Wednesday by the Chicago City Council. The measure expands an ordinance approved by the City Council in September that permanently banned the Chicago Police...
Constructing a New Career with Free 11-Week Job Training Program at YWCA
If you've ever considered a career in the construction or utilities trades but aren't sure how to get started, a local program is offering a way to get your foot in the door. The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's 11-week [email protected], which pays its trainees a stipend to learn the basics of those trades. Classes start Feb. 6; the application deadline is Jan. 27. Eligible participants need to be unemployed, 18 years or older with a high school diploma and valid driver's license.
Lightfoot Backs Plan to Use Cameras to Bust Drivers Who Park in Bus, Bicycle Lanes
The owners of cars parked in bicycle and bus lanes downtown could get a ticket in the mail if a city camera snaps the infraction, as part of a pilot program announced Wednesday by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The Chicago City Council could vote on what the mayor’s office called a...
In Your Neighborhood: Community Health in West Garfield Park
A 13-year life expectancy gap. That's the difference between West Garfield Park residents and people who live downtown, according to city data. The Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative is working to change that.
Chicago Police Warn Residents After Wave of Vehicle Thefts on Northwest Side
Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of the city after nearly two dozen vehicle thefts were reported in the area in the first week of the new year. According to a Chicago Police Department community alert published Friday, 22 Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been stolen across the 25th police district in early 2023.
The Naperville Baker Making Stunning Cakes That Offer Indonesians Across the Country a Taste of Home
Across the country, Indonesians, Singaporeans, and Malaysians nostalgic for the traditions of home are removing precious vacuum-sealed cargo from bubble wrap-filled packages like gems from a treasure chest. Lunar New Year is here, and certain treats are essential for its celebration, but can be difficult to find in America: the spiced pineapple tarts called nastar, the striking twenty-layered cake kue lapis legit. Luckily, the pastry chef Ollyvia Putri bakes those desserts, among other Indonesian specialties, in a rented commercial kitchen in Naperville under the name Lapis 312. Her creations satisfy the cravings of expats everywhere, shipping them out to customers and Indonesian grocery stores throughout the country.
UIC Faculty Begins Strike Tuesday With No Contract in Place
University of Illinois-Chicago faculty went on strike Tuesday after union and administration officials were unable to come to a contract agreement during a “contentious” 12-hour bargaining session Monday.
