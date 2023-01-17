Voting Now Open to Name Chicago’s Snowplows. Salter Payton, Chance the Scraper and Little Dibbie All in the Running

Across the country, Indonesians, Singaporeans, and Malaysians nostalgic for the traditions of home are removing precious vacuum-sealed cargo from bubble wrap-filled packages like gems from a treasure chest. Lunar New Year is here, and certain treats are essential for its celebration, but can be difficult to find in America: the spiced pineapple tarts called nastar, the striking twenty-layered cake kue lapis legit. Luckily, the pastry chef Ollyvia Putri bakes those desserts, among other Indonesian specialties, in a rented commercial kitchen in Naperville under the name Lapis 312. Her creations satisfy the cravings of expats everywhere, shipping them out to customers and Indonesian grocery stores throughout the country.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO