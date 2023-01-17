ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKBW-TV

Best Bad Credit Loans With Guaranteed Approval: No Credit Check Loans From Top Direct Lenders

When it comes to emergencies, everyone wants to have a great time without worrying about their financial situation and savings. That’s why people look for bad credit loans with guaranteed approval decisions. But finding the right lender can be tricky because many options are available online. So how do you know which one is the best choice? If you are looking for the best bad credit loans (guaranteed approval decisions), then our list of direct lenders will help you find the right one.
CBS News

5 ways to boost your credit score in 2023

You've got big financial plans for 2023. Maybe they include buying a home or car, or getting a new travel rewards credit card to help pay for your next trip. There's a key piece of these plans you may not have considered: building your credit score. A better credit score...
CNET

How Being an Authorized User Affects Your Credit Score

Suppose you're looking at ways to improve your credit score or establish credit and would rather avoid getting a secured credit card. In that case, you can piggyback off someone else's credit as an authorized user. As an authorized user, you will receive a credit card associated with the primary cardholder's line of credit. Where your credit score goes depends on how you use your credit card and the primary cardholder's credit behavior.
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
AOL Corp

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most vulnerable people, those who are disabled or blind and have limited resources. Together, the Social Security Administration (SSA) paid $1 trillion to 65 million monthly beneficiaries in 2021.
msn.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
techvisibility.com

OppLoans Personal loans Remark 2022: Positives & Disadvantages

OppLoans was a very good alternative to pricey pay day loan, especially for those with bad credit. While you are qualifications criteria was easy, the fresh high rates function it is an expensive unsecured loan solution. Overview of OppLoans. Founded into the 2015, OppLoans try headquartered for the Chicago. The...
