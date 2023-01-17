Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Carbondale facing charges after police respond to robbery, chase down a street
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after police officers responded to a business Wednesday afternoon for a report of a robbery in progress. Officers responded to a business in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue at 4:54 p.m. Police learned the suspect entered the business...
cilfm.com
Two wanted after shots fired in downtown Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people are wanted by police after shots were fired in downtown Carbondale. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday outside of a business in the 200 block of West Main Street. Carbondale Police say they were monitoring a large crowd when the first set...
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating burglary
St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Four people were taken into custody after two...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah teens charged in connection to Wednesday shooting that left two minors injured
PADUCAH — Two Paducah teens have been charged in connection to a Center Street shooting that left two minors injured, police say. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, Carl Penn and Cameron Belt — both 18-years-old — were determined to have been involved in a drug deal with the minors.
wsiu.org
One person shot in confrontation in Carbondale
A Carbondale juvenile is recovering after being shot during an argument Tuesday. Carbondale Police say they were notified of a shooting victim being taken to Memorial Hospital just before 6:00 yesterday (Tuesday) evening. Investigators say the shooting happened during a confrontation in the 200 block of Lake Heights Avenue, and...
kbsi23.com
2 face charges after 2 injured in shooting in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face charges after two people were injured in a shooting in Paducah on Wednesday afternoon. Carl R. Penn, 18, of Paducah faces charges of first degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. Cameron J. Belt, 18, of Paducah faces a...
cilfm.com
Juveniles are the suspect, victim in Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A shooting involving two juveniles is under investigation in Carbondale. It happened Tuesday evening in the 200 block of South Lake Heights. Carbondale Police say the shooter and victim knew each other and the shooting was the end result of a confrontation. The victim was...
KFVS12
4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau
St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Carbondale police are investigating a burglary. Making an...
KFVS12
Police: 4 in custody after 2 drug searches
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two separate investigations into illegal drug activity in Cape Girardeau led to four people taken into custody early Thursday morning, January 19. Cape Girardeau Police officers and the SEMO Drug Task executed search warrants at two homes. The first happened at 5 a.m. on the...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man arrested after shots fired
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after police say he fired shots and drove away from the scene. James E. Johnson, 29, of Carbondale faces charges of unlawful use of weapon by a felon and operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration. An officer conducting...
wsiu.org
Arrest made in Arbor District shooting
A week after the Arbor District Neighborhood Association met with Carbondale city officials about an increase in violence in its area, Carbondale Police arrested a man for firing shots in the Arbor District in an area of South Hayes and West College Streets. In the pre-dawn hours of Monday, officers...
westkentuckystar.com
Shooting investigation reportedly underway in Paducah
A reported shooting in Paducah allegedly sent two people to a local hospital Tuesday. Indications were that a shooting investigation took place near Center and Miller Streets, after a report of shots fired. Sources indicate the area was at least partially blocked off for investigators. Two people were reportedly taken...
republicmonitor.com
Juvenile in custody for threats made at PCSD
Class was in session at Perry County School District’s Perryville campus on Tuesday amidst heightened security protocols in the wake of terroristic threats made against the district last week. A juvenile suspect accused of making the threats — which caused a partial evacuation on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and forced...
southernillinoisnow.com
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police ask for help finding missing man
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale Police ask for the public’s help finding a missing man. Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale was last seen on Dec. 6, 2022 at about 1:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue in Carbondale. Knight is described as 5 feet...
kbsi23.com
1 injured in crash involving school bus in Massac County
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Massac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a school bus crash that happened Wednesday morning. A school bus was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of North Avenue and Country Club Road, according to Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor. The Massac County...
kbsi23.com
Herrin man accused of motor vehicle theft, found hiding from authorities
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Herrin man faces several charges after authorities say he stole a vehicle and hid from sheriff”s deputies. Christopher D. Gravett faces charges of motor vehicle theft, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. Williamson County sheriff’s...
KFVS12
School bus involved in crash at Massac Co. intersection; children uninjured
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One driver was injured after a crash involving a school bus. According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, the responded to the crash around 7:51 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18 at the intersection of North Avenue and Country Club Road. They said the school...
wish989.com
Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza Vandalized, Reward Offered for Info Leading to Arrest
HERRIN – The City of Herrin is offering a $1,000 reward for information that results in the arrest and conviction of the person or persons that vandalized the Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza on Park Avenue Sunday night. According to a post on the City of Herrin Facebook page, tipsters...
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges after detectives find drugs in home
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face drug charges after detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on January 12. Detectives executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Northview Drive in Paducah following an investigation into illegal drugs. During the...
Comments / 0