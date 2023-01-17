Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo Chicken Coups Fight High Egg Prices
It's going viral. People nationwide are all over social media showing off their chicken coops. It is one way to fight back against egg prices. Sure I've heard all the "reasons" why egg prices went so incredibly high. There was avian flu and higher prices on feed after the pandemic. I prefer to think there might also be another factor involved, greed.
Could Eating Fish in Tom Green Rivers and Lakes Be Dangerous?
Fishing is a popular sport around here. So is eating delicious fish caught in our local rivers and lakes. A new eye-raising research study casts doubt on whether eating freshly caught fish in lakes and rivers across the country is safe. The study found that eating just one serving of...
Ever Caught A Crappie At Lake Nasworthy?
The photos of Lake Nasworthy on tourist websites around Texas are stunning. Truly we are lucky here in the San Angelo area to have such a beautiful body of water to enjoy. Fortunately, no one was developed smell-a-vision yet. If potential tourists and others were to get a whiff of some of the smells coming from certain parts of the lake, they might think twice about visiting.
A New Universal Theme Park 4 Hours from San Angelo
In a recent WalletHub ranking of the best U.S. states to raise a family, Texas scored high on family fun. Of all the states, Texas was third in family fun. Now, it looks like Texas will get a bit more fun. Universal Parks and Resorts has announced that it plans...
98.7 Kiss FM
San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 Kiss FM plays the biggest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987kissfmsanangelo.com
Comments / 0