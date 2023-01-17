ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Chicken Coups Fight High Egg Prices

It's going viral. People nationwide are all over social media showing off their chicken coops. It is one way to fight back against egg prices. Sure I've heard all the "reasons" why egg prices went so incredibly high. There was avian flu and higher prices on feed after the pandemic. I prefer to think there might also be another factor involved, greed.
Ever Caught A Crappie At Lake Nasworthy?

The photos of Lake Nasworthy on tourist websites around Texas are stunning. Truly we are lucky here in the San Angelo area to have such a beautiful body of water to enjoy. Fortunately, no one was developed smell-a-vision yet. If potential tourists and others were to get a whiff of some of the smells coming from certain parts of the lake, they might think twice about visiting.
98.7 Kiss FM plays the biggest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas.

