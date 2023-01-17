Creative Kansans of all kinds will be the center of the annual Celebrate Kansas Day! at Kauffman Museum on Saturday, Jan. 28, in and around the museum. “Kansans Create!” is the theme of the programs and activities that begin at 11:30 a.m. when food trucks from LeJ’s BBQ, Sage & Juliette Coffee and Tacos Ana’s will be in the museum parking lot at the corner of North Main and 27th Streets.

NEWTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO