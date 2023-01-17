Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott, HHSC Unveil New ‘Stop Human Trafficking’ Specialty License Plate
Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) today unveiled the State of Texas' new “Stop Human Trafficking” specialty license plate. The license plate will raise awareness about human trafficking, support survivors, and remind Texans to report suspicious activity to the Texas Department of Public Safety through the iWatchTexas community reporting system.
Current Articles & Research Resources, January 19, 2023
In this weekly post, we feature helpful research tools and recent articles of interest to the legislative community. Librarians review and select articles from more than 1,000 print and online sources to compile a weekly annotated list of Current Articles of interest to the legislative community. View this week's Current Articles.
2021–22 School Report Card
The purpose of this notice is to inform you that the 2021–22 School Report Cards (SRCs) are now available on the Texas Education Agency’s website on the 2021-22 School Report Cards page. Background. The purpose of the SRC is to inform parents and guardians about a campus’ individual...
Texas Securities Board Joins $22.5 Million State Settlement with Nexo Capital over Unregistered Digital Assets Investment Accounts
The Texas State Securities Board joined other state securities regulators and the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) in jointly announcing a settlement in principle with Nexo Capital, Inc. (Nexo). The settlement requires Nexo to pay a total of approximately $22.5 million in fines to state regulators, including $420,000 to Texas. Thirteen other state regulators have already agreed to the terms of a settlement, and more jurisdictions are expected to follow.
Phone Outage: January 19
The Texas Real Estate Commission and Texas Appraiser Licensing & Certification Board are experiencing technical difficulties with the services we use to handle phone calls. The phone system is currently down. All online services remain available, and you can email us in the meantime. Thank you for your patience.
