The Texas State Securities Board joined other state securities regulators and the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) in jointly announcing a settlement in principle with Nexo Capital, Inc. (Nexo). The settlement requires Nexo to pay a total of approximately $22.5 million in fines to state regulators, including $420,000 to Texas. Thirteen other state regulators have already agreed to the terms of a settlement, and more jurisdictions are expected to follow.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO