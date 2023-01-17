ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgaw, NC

25th annual Tree Fest giving away free plants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – You can receive up to five free plants per household at the 25th annual Tree Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. It’s being held at Independence Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Tree Fest originated in...
WILMINGTON, NC
Three displaced after house fire in Wilmington Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning. A house on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards was on fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second flood upon arrival. According to a spokesperson for...
WILMINGTON, NC
Bladen Co. agents seize over two pounds of marijuana during search

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Clarkton man in connection to over two pounds of marijuana and a handgun that were seized by agents at a property in Clarkton. On Jan. 18, deputies served an outstanding show cause order on...
CLARKTON, NC

