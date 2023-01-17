Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
25th annual Tree Fest giving away free plants
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – You can receive up to five free plants per household at the 25th annual Tree Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. It’s being held at Independence Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Tree Fest originated in...
foxwilmington.com
Three displaced after house fire in Wilmington Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning. A house on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards was on fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second flood upon arrival. According to a spokesperson for...
foxwilmington.com
Deputy involved in three-car collision in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash with two other cars on Friday, Jan. 20. The crash occurred on Sidbury Road near Farm Road at around 4:14 p.m. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the deputy was...
foxwilmington.com
Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been found guilty by a Columbus County jury in the murder of a retired music teacher. James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, who taught in Columbus County. McKamey stabbed Greer to death and then left her...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lanvale Road in Leland. “The suspect is described as a tall, black/bi-racial male...
foxwilmington.com
Bladen Co. agents seize over two pounds of marijuana during search
CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Clarkton man in connection to over two pounds of marijuana and a handgun that were seized by agents at a property in Clarkton. On Jan. 18, deputies served an outstanding show cause order on...
foxwilmington.com
Navassa, Leland fire departments quickly extinguish car engulfed in flames
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) – A car fire shut down part of Cedar Hill Road and I-140 near Navassa Saturday afternoon. Crews responded and found the car fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. Both Navassa and Leland fire departments responded to the call.
